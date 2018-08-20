BuzzFeed News

Josie Totah Of NBC’s “Champions” Says She Is A Transgender Woman

The actor from NBC’s Champions detailed what prompted her to come out as transgender in a Time op-ed.

By Marcus Jones

Last updated on August 20, 2018, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Posted on August 20, 2018, at 3:27 p.m. ET

Actor Josie Totah, formerly of NBC’s Champions and several Disney shows, has come out as transgender.

In an op-ed for Time, the 17-year-old Totah detailed her discomfort with being introduced as “J.J. Totah, gay boy,” and how she would often correct interviewers saying she is LGBTQ. But now she is ready to publicly live her truth, writing, “My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

Totah notes that she’s known she was a girl since she was 5, but her identity crystallized when she watched the TLC show I Am Jazz with her mom. “I looked over at her in the middle of the show and said, ‘This is me. I’m transgender. And I need to go through this.’ My mother, who is immensely supportive and gracious, said, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’”

Totah added that Lea Michele is one of the inspirations who helped her realize her womanhood.

“When I was on the show Glee, I’d stand back and watch Lea Michele. She was fabulous. And it was fun to see her and the other girls wear dresses and put on lavish musical numbers,” Totah wrote. “But it was also hard, because I wanted that to be me. It’s a feeling I’ve experienced in nearly every project I’ve worked on.”

Totah ended her piece by saying that she plans to continue acting after college and is excited to “play someone who shares my identity, rather than having to contort myself to play a boy. I’m going to gun for those roles, be it a transgender female or a cisgender female. Because it’s a clean slate — and a new world.”

https://t.co/Ltz8ttemoB For so long I’ve been trying to hide who I was. And I did it in fear. In fear that I wouldn’t be accepted or loved. I know now more than ever I’m ready to take the step to becoming myself. I am Transgender and this is my story.
josie totah @jjtotah

https://t.co/Ltz8ttemoB For so long I’ve been trying to hide who I was. And I did it in fear. In fear that I wouldn’t be accepted or loved. I know now more than ever I’m ready to take the step to becoming myself. I am Transgender and this is my story.

Totah’s announcement was met with huge support from her friends in the comedy world, including Mindy Kaling...

As well as LGBT organizations like the Trevor Project. . .

And even Jazz Jennings of I Am Jazz showed her support for Totah via a statement to BuzzFeed News, saying "I am so happy for Josie."

"I am so happy for Josie! My family shares our story on TLC’s I Am Jazz, so that our lives can resonate with others and inspire them to express who they are authentically," Jennings said. "Knowing that people like Josie are positively impacted by my family’s story shows that we’ve accomplished our goal of helping others, and it just warms my heart to see others being true to themselves."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lea Michele for comment.

