People Are Mad That Jason Bateman Tried To Normalize Jessica Walter's "Arrested Development" Harassment Story

In a New York Times interview with the cast of, actor Jessica Walter, who plays matriarch Lucille Bluth, forgave her onscreen husband Jeffrey Tambor through tears for a major outburst he directed at her on set.

"In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now," Walter said.

Tambor himself has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable and said that he is taking steps to keep it from happening again.