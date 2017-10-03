BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jared Leto May Play Hugh Hefner In A New Movie, And People Have Jokes

Arts & Entertainment

Jared Leto May Play Hugh Hefner In A New Movie, And People Have Jokes

The film, which is being directed by Brett Ratner, is in early development.

By Marcus Jones

Headshot of Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 1:04 p.m. ET

It's been less than a week since Hugh Hefner died and now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto has signed on to star as the Playboy founder in an upcoming movie.

.
Getty Images

.

Director and producer Brett Ratner told THR that Leto didn't hesitate to take on the role. "When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Ratner has been working on bringing Hefner's story to the big screen since 2007.

Ratner&#x27;s rights to Hefner&#x27;s life story expired in 2012 and then, producer Jerry Weintraub purchased them for Warner Bros. The film had a director and writer, but no star. In 2015, when Weintraub died, Ratner was able to acquire the rights again.
Mark Davis / Getty Images

Ratner's rights to Hefner's life story expired in 2012 and then, producer Jerry Weintraub purchased them for Warner Bros. The film had a director and writer, but no star. In 2015, when Weintraub died, Ratner was able to acquire the rights again.

Robert Downey Jr. and Hugh Jackman were reportedly in talks to play Hef at one point, but now Leto is apparently taking the reins.

View this post on Facebook
Robert Downey Jr. / Facebook / Via Facebook: robertdowneyjr
ADVERTISEMENT

There is no studio attached to the untitled Hefner movie yet, but given that Leto famously goes to extremes to get into character, people are already making jokes about him playing Hefner.

"Jared Leto will fuck anything that moves to get into character as Hugh Hefner"
SpookyScarySkeleDan @CASHEWJUlCE

"Jared Leto will fuck anything that moves to get into character as Hugh Hefner"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Check out this exclusive photo of Jared Leto on the set of the new Hugh Hefner biopic
Andrew Ziegler @zieg

Check out this exclusive photo of Jared Leto on the set of the new Hugh Hefner biopic

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jared Leto is playing Hugh Hefner. My soul just collapsed imagining the method acting crap he'll pull for this one.
Beth Elderkin @BethElderkin

Jared Leto is playing Hugh Hefner. My soul just collapsed imagining the method acting crap he'll pull for this one.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's all a little too much.

"Jared Leto signs on to play Hugh Hefner in a biopic directed by Brett Ratner"
sam corpse @samcorb

"Jared Leto signs on to play Hugh Hefner in a biopic directed by Brett Ratner"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
As America’s conscience, Jimmy Kimmel needs to speak out tonight against Jared Leto playing Hugh Hefner in a Brett Ratner film
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

As America’s conscience, Jimmy Kimmel needs to speak out tonight against Jared Leto playing Hugh Hefner in a Brett Ratner film

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jared Leto is starring in a Hugh Hefner biopic by Brett Ratner? ah yes, the perfect team for that ~feminist legacy~ i've been hearing about.
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw @Hello_Tailor

Jared Leto is starring in a Hugh Hefner biopic by Brett Ratner? ah yes, the perfect team for that ~feminist legacy~ i've been hearing about.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Ratner and Leto for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT