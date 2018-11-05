Jada Pinkett Smith settled her feud with Leah Remini on Monday's episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, explaining that she and her husband, Will Smith, are not Scientologists.

It all started when Remini wrote in her 2015 Scientology-exposing memoir Troublemaker that she would see Pinkett Smith at Scientology gatherings. Remini detailed one particular instance where she refused to participate in a game of hide-and-seek in mutual friend Tom Cruise's backyard, but that the Smiths did.



When asked on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live for her side of that story, Pinkett Smith said she remembered the story differently and that the game was more like adults innocently playing hide-and-seek with their children.

Remini says she took this as "textbook" fair gaming, a strategy with Scientologists where they mock and then unrelentingly discredit critics of the religion. This prompted Remini to claim that Pinkett Smith was a Scientologist in an interview with the Daily Beast.

Pinkett Smith responded to that interview with a series of tweets explaining her relationship to Scientology, stating, "I am not a Scientologist."