Gus Kenworthy Just Rescued Another Dog At The Olympics, This Time From A Meat Farm

The 2014 freestyle skiing silver medalist found time after competing in Pyeongchang to adopt a puppy from a dog meat farm in South Korea that he and the Humane Society helped shut down.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on February 23, 2018, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy used the spotlight of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to highlight the inhumane treatment of canines at dog meat farms in South Korea.

David Ramos / Getty Images

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 2014 silver medalist wrote: "It's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty."

That's why Kenworthy, along with Humane Society International, helped convince one dog meat farmer to shut down his farm and allow them to bring 90 dogs to the US and Canada (including one puppy Kenworthy adopted and named Beemo).

Ahn Young-joon / AP

This is not the first time Kenworthy has saved dogs while competing at the Olympics. At the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia, he saved five strays that were roaming around the city.

Oh my glob, look who I just found! :) #sochistrays
Gus Kenworthy @guskenworthy

Oh my glob, look who I just found! :) #sochistrays

Fell asleep last night with Rosa :) Thanks for the pic @robindmacdonald!
Gus Kenworthy @guskenworthy

Fell asleep last night with Rosa :) Thanks for the pic @robindmacdonald!

One last family nap before the big move to a new life. Bye @Sochi2014 @HumaneSociety @aeroflot @guskenworthy
Robin Macdonald @robindmacdonald

One last family nap before the big move to a new life. Bye @Sochi2014 @HumaneSociety @aeroflot @guskenworthy

Kenworthy ended his caption reminding his audience to #adoptdontshop.

Ahn Young-joon / AP

The full caption reads: "This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visited to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of the Korean public at large, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade here in Korea and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶"

