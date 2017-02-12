BuzzFeed News

A List Of 2017 Grammy Winners

A List Of 2017 Grammy Winners

Another Adele sweep.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on February 12, 2017, at 3:42 p.m. ET

Album of the Year:

Adele accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Hello."
Adele accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Hello."

 25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Record of the Year:

 “Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna, featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year:

 “Hello,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“Formation,” Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist:

Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper

 Chance the Rapper

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo, Kanye West

Best Rap Song:

 “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

“All The Way Up,” Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)

“Famous,” Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)

“No Problem,” Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

“Ultralight Beam,” Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

Best Rap Performance:

 “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda,” Desiigner

“Pop Style,” Drake featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

 “Hotline Bling,” Drake“THat Part,” ScHoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

 “Hotline Bling,” Drake

“Freedom,” Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous,” Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Best Pop Solo Performance:

 “Hello,” Adele

“Hold Up,” Beyoncé

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson

“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Recording artists Josh Dun (left) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Recording artists Josh Dun (left) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

 “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul

Best Pop Vocal Album:

 25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

 Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Cinema, Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan

Stages Live, Josh Groban

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand

Best Country Solo Performance:

Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award.
Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award.

 “My Church,” Maren Morris

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Jolene,” Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“21 Summer,” Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Think of You,” Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song:

“Humble and Kind,” Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)

“Die a Happy Man,” Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“My Church,” busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Sturgill Simpson onstage at the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on Sept. 26, 2015.
Sturgill Simpson onstage at the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on Sept. 26, 2015.

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

Ripcord, Keith Urban

Best Rock Performance:

 “Blackstar,” David Bowie

“Joe” (Live from Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé featuring Jack White

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live on Conan), Disturbed

“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song:

“Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album:

Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant

California, Blink-182

Magma, Gojira

Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco

Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album:

 Blackstar, David Bowie

22, A Million, Bon Iver

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Beyoncé accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award.
Beyoncé accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award.

 Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson .Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best R&B Performance:

 “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Permission,” Ro James

“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild

“Needed Me,” Rihanna

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

 “Angel,” Lalah Hathaway

“The Three of Me,” William Bell

“Woman’s World,” BJ the Chicago Kid

“Sleeping With the One I Love,” Fantasia

“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott

Best R&B Song:

 “Lake by the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

“Come See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)

“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)

“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)

“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)

Best R&B Album:

 Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

In My Mind, BJ the Chicago Kid

Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mya

Best Dance Recording:

“Don’t Let Me Down,” the Chainsmokers featuring Daya

“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses

“Never Be Like You,” Flume featuring Kai

“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton featuring Kah-Lo

“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII, Louie Vega

Best Gospel Album

Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.

Fill This House, Shirley Caesar

A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] , Todd Dulaney

Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

M Train, Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk, John Doe with Tom Desavia (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello

Best Comedy Album:

Talking For Clapping, Patton Oswalt

…America…Great…, David Cross

American Myth, Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro

Live at the Apollo, Amy Schumer

Best Musical Theater Album:

The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell &Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Fiddler on the Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)

Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)

Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Miles Ahead, (Various Artists)

Amy, (Various Artists)

Straight Outta Compton, (Various Artists)

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition), (Various Artists)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, (Various Artists)

Best Music Video

"Formation" by Beyonce

"River" by Leon Bridges

"Up&Up" by Coldplay

"Gosh" by Jamie xx

"Upside Down & Inside Out" by OK Go

Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years, The Beatles

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki

Lemonade, Beyoncé

The Music Of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry, (Various Artists)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

 Greg Kurstin

Benny Blanco

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed


Find the winners for all 84 categories here.

