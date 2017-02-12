A List Of 2017 Grammy Winners

Adele accepts the award for Song of the Year for "Hello."

Album of the Year:

Record of the Year:

Song of the Year:

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

Best New Artist:

The Life of Pablo, Kanye West

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

“All The Way Up,” Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)

“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

Recording artists Josh Dun (left) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This Is Acting, Sia

Maren Morris accepts the Best Country Solo Performance award.

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Think of You,” Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk

Sturgill Simpson onstage at the Boston Calling Music Festival at Boston City Hall Plaza on Sept. 26, 2015.

“The Sound Of Silence” (Live on Conan ), Disturbed

“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco

*** *** WINNER *** *** Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Beyoncé accepts the Best Urban Contemporary Album award.

We Are King, KING

“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ the Chicago Kid

*** *** WINNER *** *** “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

“Sleeping With the One I Love,” Fantasia

“The Three of Me,” William Bell

*** *** WINNER *** *** “Lake by the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

In My Mind, BJ the Chicago Kid

“Never Be Like You,” Flume featuring Kai

*** *** WINNER *** *** “Don’t Let Me Down,” the Chainsmokers featuring Daya

*** *** WINNER *** *** In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

M Train, Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk, John Doe with Tom Desavia (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello