A List Of 2017 Grammy Winners
Another Adele sweep.
Album of the Year:
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Record of the Year:
“Formation,” Beyoncé
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna, featuring Drake
“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
ADVERTISEMENT
Song of the Year:
“Formation,” Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years,” Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Rap Album:
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo, Kanye West
Best Rap Song:
“All The Way Up,” Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous,” Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)
“No Problem,” Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam,” Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico “Donnie Trumpet” Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Rap Performance:
“Panda,” Desiigner
“Pop Style,” Drake featuring The Throne (Jay Z, Kanye West)
“All The Way Up,” Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
“Freedom,” Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam,” Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous,” Kanye West featuring Rihanna
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Hold Up,” Beyoncé
“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
“Piece by Piece (Idol Version),” Kelly Clarkson
“Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“7 Years,” Lukas Graham
“Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills,” Sia featuring Sean Paul
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Cinema, Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels, Bob Dylan
Stages Live, Josh Groban
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, Barbra Streisand
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
“21 Summer,” Brothers Osborne
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk
“Think of You,” Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Country Song:
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen, songwriters (Keith Urban)
“Die a Happy Man,” Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
“My Church,” busbee & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album:
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
Ripcord, Keith Urban
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Rock Performance:
“Joe” (Live from Austin City Limits), Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself,” Beyoncé featuring Jack White
“The Sound Of Silence” (Live on Conan), Disturbed
“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots
Best Rock Song:
“Burn the Witch,” Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired,” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human,” Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Rock Album:
California, Blink-182
Magma, Gojira
Death of a Bachelor, Panic! at the Disco
Weezer, Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album:
22, A Million, Bon Iver
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Malibu, Anderson .Paak
Anti, Rihanna
Best R&B Performance:
“Turnin’ Me Up,” BJ the Chicago Kid
“Permission,” Ro James
“I Do,” Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me,” Rihanna
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“The Three of Me,” William Bell
“Woman’s World,” BJ the Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With the One I Love,” Fantasia
“Can’t Wait,” Jill Scott
Best R&B Song:
“Come See Me,” J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)
“Exchange,” Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better,” Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Teddy Sinclair, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Luv,” Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
ADVERTISEMENT
Best R&B Album:
In My Mind, BJ the Chicago Kid
Velvet Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mya
Best Dance Recording:
“Tearing Me Up,” Bob Moses
“Never Be Like You,” Flume featuring Kai
“Rinse & Repeat,” Riton featuring Kah-Lo
“Drinkee,” Sofi Tukker
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Electronica 1: The Time Machine, Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII, Louie Vega
Best Gospel Album
Listen, Tim Bowman Jr.
Fill This House, Shirley Caesar
A Worshipper’s Heart [Live] , Todd Dulaney
Demonstrate [Live], William Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
M Train, Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk, John Doe with Tom Desavia (Various Artists)
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink, Elvis Costello
Best Comedy Album:
…America…Great…, David Cross
American Myth, Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted, Tig Notaro
Live at the Apollo, Amy Schumer
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Musical Theater Album:
Bright Star, Carmen Cusack, principal soloist; Jay Alix, Peter Asher & Una Jackman, producers; Steve Martin, composer; Edie Brickell, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Fiddler on the Roof, Danny Burstein, principal soloist; Louise Gund, David Lai & Ted Sperling, producers (Jerry Bock, composer; Sheldon Harnick, lyricist) (2016 Broadway Cast)
Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly & Matt Henry, principal soloists; Sammy James, Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Oremus & William Wittman, producers (Cyndi Lauper, composer & lyricist) (Original West End Cast)
Waitress, Jessie Mueller, principal soloist; Neal Avron, Sara Bareilles & Nadia DiGiallonardo, producers; Sara Bareilles, composer & lyricist
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Amy, (Various Artists)
Straight Outta Compton, (Various Artists)
Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition), (Various Artists)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1, (Various Artists)
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Music Video
"River" by Leon Bridges
"Up&Up" by Coldplay
"Gosh" by Jamie xx
"Upside Down & Inside Out" by OK Go
Best Music Film
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Steve Aoki
Lemonade, Beyoncé
The Music Of Strangers, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble
American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry, (Various Artists)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Find the winners for all 84 categories here.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.