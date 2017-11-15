People Are Mad Confused Why "Get Out" Is Competing As A Comedy At The Golden Globes

Elaborating on his tweet to Indiewire, Peele said that to his knowledge he had no say in which Globes category Get Out was submitted for. “The problem is, it’s not a movie that can really be put into a genre box,” said Peele. “The major point to identify here is that we don’t want our truth trivialized. The label of comedy is often a trivial thing. The real question is, what are you laughing at? Are you laughing at the horror, the suffering? Are you disregarding what’s real about this project? That’s why I said, yeah — it’s a documentary.”