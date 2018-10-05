BuzzFeed News

Here's The First Look At The New Star Wars Streaming TV Show

From Jon Favreau comes The Mandalorian, a new television series set in the Star Wars universe.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on October 4, 2018, at 8:26 p.m. ET

Jon Favreau announced this week that his long-gestating television series set in the Star Wars universe will be titled The Mandalorian and center on a Boba Fett–like gunfighter.

Timeline-wise, the show will take place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Jon Favreau / Via Instagram: @jonfavreau

On Thursday, Lucasfilm posted the first photo of The Mandalorian and announced they have hired people like actor Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and filmmakers Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) to direct episodes of the new series.

Lucasfilm / Via starwars.com

Disney and Lucasfilm have not announced any casting news or release date for the show, but it will air on Disney's as-yet-untitled streaming service.

