Disney Has Cast The Star Of Its Live Action "Mulan" Remake

Chinese actor Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will play the heroic Disney princess in the 2019 adaptation.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Last updated on November 29, 2017, at 2:31 p.m. ET

Posted on November 29, 2017, at 12:50 p.m. ET

Disney announced Wednesday that Chinese actor Liu Yifei has been cast to play Mulan in the live-action remake of the studio's successful 1998 animation feature.

The news comes after a long search for the right star with all the skills needed to play the classic Chinese action hero.

Liu, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is no stranger to martial arts pictures, having been in The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

In addition to being an award-winning actor in China, she has also been a brand ambassador for Dior, Pantene, and Garnier.

And while there was an initial backlash about the film not including any songs, fans are mobilizing to support Liu as she takes on the huge role.

We have our Chinese Mulan! 🎉🌸🗡 Liu Yi Fei has just been casted as Mulan in #Disney’s live-action adaptation of… https://t.co/mgbKfUjlTN
c-drama tweets @dramapotatoe

I still can't believe that Disney found the perfect actress to play #Mulan #Disney #LiuYiFei
♔PinkIsTheNewBlack♔ @ManuBlinkVIP

The Lion King and Mulan WILL be disneys top live action remakes. We will make that happen. We have POC accurately b… https://t.co/UFb4MPyYGM
404 [Error.] @96KYUM

The film will be directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider) and will be released in 2019.

Disney said to expect more announcements about Mulan in the coming weeks.

