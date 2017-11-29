Disney Has Cast The Star Of Its Live Action "Mulan" Remake
Chinese actor Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, will play the heroic Disney princess in the 2019 adaptation.
Disney announced Wednesday that Chinese actor Liu Yifei has been cast to play Mulan in the live-action remake of the studio's successful 1998 animation feature.
The news comes after a long search for the right star with all the skills needed to play the classic Chinese action hero.
Liu, who is also known as Crystal Liu, is no stranger to martial arts pictures, having been in The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan and Jet Li.
In addition to being an award-winning actor in China, she has also been a brand ambassador for Dior, Pantene, and Garnier.
ADVERTISEMENT
And while there was an initial backlash about the film not including any songs, fans are mobilizing to support Liu as she takes on the huge role.
The film will be directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider) and will be released in 2019.
Disney said to expect more announcements about Mulan in the coming weeks.
-
Marcus Jones is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Marcus Jones at marcus.jones@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.