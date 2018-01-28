Carrie Fisher Just Won A Grammy And I'm Not Crying, You Are
The late actor won Best Spoken Word Album for her memoir, The Princess Diarist.
A little over a year after her death, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a Grammy on Sunday.
Fisher won her first Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her memoir, The Princess Diarist, beating out tough competition from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
People are loving that the prolific writer, actor, and icon is still getting recognition after her tragic death.
And there have been a few tears, too.
Some were wondering what a Carrie Fisher acceptance speech might have looked like.
But others were just imagining how she's celebrating in heaven.
