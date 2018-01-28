BuzzFeed News

Carrie Fisher Just Won A Grammy And I'm Not Crying, You Are

The late actor won Best Spoken Word Album for her memoir, The Princess Diarist.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 28, 2018, at 6:51 p.m. ET

A little over a year after her death, Carrie Fisher was posthumously awarded a Grammy on Sunday.

Fisher won her first Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook of her memoir, The Princess Diarist, beating out tough competition from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

People are loving that the prolific writer, actor, and icon is still getting recognition after her tragic death.

just a reminder that we stan carrie fisher: actor, author, activist, legend and now a grammy award winner
mari @tardisith

Carrie used to say she'd been waiting her whole life to win an award for something; anything at all. Well, now she… https://t.co/msyb0SQlBr
Chris Swift @ChrisHSwift

Grammy award winner Carrie Fisher. Now that sounds about right
K.S 🌙 @MixerssUniverse

And there have been a few tears, too.

I'm not crying, YOU'RE CRYING https://t.co/poszZJ022j
Jill Pantozzi ♿ @JillPantozzi

.@carrieffisher won a #Grammy
💬 @Hufflepuffen

An #Grammy for our beloved Princess Leia 💔 https://t.co/5qIInaCcHF
CBS News 8 @CBS8

Some were wondering what a Carrie Fisher acceptance speech might have looked like.

oh what a speech she would have made https://t.co/HGk2yEyft9
🌙drowned in moonlight, strangled by bra🌙 @annathaemah

But others were just imagining how she's celebrating in heaven.

Carrie, Miguel and Debbie in heaven popping the biggest bottles and shit talking Harr*son Ford https://t.co/8XgJucg0HW
mamushka @panthaIaasa

❤️😭

Queen Carrie can't even be slowed down by the Grim Reaper. https://t.co/JqcdUlpuar
Donna Dickens @MildlyAmused

