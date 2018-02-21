BuzzFeed News

"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Says Massive Turnout "Often Moved Me And My Wife To Tears"

The official Black Panther Twitter account posted a letter from the director thanking moviegoers for a historic weekend.

By Marcus Jones

Posted on February 20, 2018, at 10:49 p.m. ET

With Black Panther having the one of the best opening weekends ever, director Ryan Coogler has a lot to be thankful for.

The official account for the film posted a note Tuesday that the Black Panther director/cowriter wrote thanking everyone who made the movie a success: "Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong."

Black Panther @theblackpanther

Coogler added that all the pictures of fans dressing up at screenings "often moved me and my wife to tears."

yellowmello @yellowmello

He especially thanked the "people who bought out theaters, [and] who posted on social about how lit the film would be," like those who participated in the #BlackPantherChallenge "before even seeing the film."

"P.S. Wakanda Forever"

