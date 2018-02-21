"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Says Massive Turnout "Often Moved Me And My Wife To Tears"
The official Black Panther Twitter account posted a letter from the director thanking moviegoers for a historic weekend.
With Black Panther having the one of the best opening weekends ever, director Ryan Coogler has a lot to be thankful for.
The official account for the film posted a note Tuesday that the Black Panther director/cowriter wrote thanking everyone who made the movie a success: "Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong."
Coogler added that all the pictures of fans dressing up at screenings "often moved me and my wife to tears."
He especially thanked the "people who bought out theaters, [and] who posted on social about how lit the film would be," like those who participated in the #BlackPantherChallenge "before even seeing the film."
"P.S. Wakanda Forever"
