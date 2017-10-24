Alice Glass Alleges She Was Abused And Raped By Her Former Crystal Castles Bandmate

Glass and Kath formed the band around 2006. "I met 'Ethan Kath' (Claudio Palmieri) when I was in the 10th grade. The first time he took advantage of me was when I was around 15. He was 10 years older than me," Glass said in her statement. "Over a period of many months, he gave me drugs and alcohol and had sex with me in an abandoned room at an apartment he managed." Glass alleges that the sex "wasn’t always consensual."

Glass said that the abuse extended into their music career; she recounted a story of how Kath let other colleagues harass her. She said he would also diminish her contributions to the group when it came to credit for their work.

"While recording our first EP, the recording engineer sexually harassed me while we were in the studio. Claudio laughed at me and pressured me to go along with it," she said. "He called our first single 'Alice Practice' and said my vocals were a mic test. He concocted that story and told press it was an 'accidental' recording, intentionally diminishing my role in its creation."