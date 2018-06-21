This Is Everything Trump Has Wrong About Refugees In Germany, According To Germany
Pull up a chair and let Deutschland spell it out for you.
Dear Donald Trump, president of the United States of America:
For the folks who live offline and don't use Twitter or read the (nonfake) news, this is what you tweeted on Monday:
So let’s go through this point by point:
ADVERTISEMENT
1. “Crime in Germany is way up.”
2. "Crime in Germany is up 10% plus ... since migrants were accepted."
3. "Officials do not want to report these crimes."
But you’ve said so much more than just those tweets! While we have your attention, let’s go through some of the other things we thought you should know.
ADVERTISEMENT
4. There is a "migrant rape crisis."
5. Young migrants are more likely to be criminal.
6. And migrants are in general more likely to become criminal.
7. The country can’t afford the number of migrants it's taken in.
ADVERTISEMENT
8. There are "no-go zones" in Germany.
9. "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership."
10. Integration isn't working.
11. The number of terror attacks has gone through the roof since the refugees arrived.
ADVERTISEMENT
12. Merkel’s decision to open the borders encouraged refugees and led to a swelling number of arrivals.
13. But Germany as a nation is disappearing?!
14. "Be smart, America!"
That's a quote, Mr. President, because you tweeted it. We'd like to underline that. Be smart, people: If in doubt of anything, just ask us. We like you. We will answer.
And we are not afraid of people who lost their homes, families, friends, and loved ones in a war.
Tschüss!
-
Marcus Engert ist Reporter bei BuzzFeed News Deutschland und lebt in Leipzig und Berlin. Verschlüsselter Kontakt: per Mail mit PGP-Key http://bit.ly/2uy3ai6 oder über die Threema-ID F8H994R7. Signal auf Anfrage.
Contact Marcus Engert at marcus.engert@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.