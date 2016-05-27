This Is Why Everyone In Brazil Is Talking About Rape Culture

The girl told police she only learned for sure that she had been raped by an estimated 30 men after several posted pictures and video of the attack on Thursday, according to the police report filed.

She went to police after seeing the images online, telling them that she believed her boyfriend had drugged her on Saturday night, and left her to make her own way home in the morning. The girl received medical attention, including an STI-prevention cocktail provided to rape victims — a measure that, Brazilians were quick to point out, the head of the country's lower house of congress had drafted legislation seeking to prohibit.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that arrest warrants were out for four of the men suspected of involvement in the attack and that interim President Michel Temer had called an emergency cabinet meeting of his security ministers.