I Regret To Inform You That Your Skin Will Love Dieux’s Moisturizer

The first thing that caught my attention about this moisturizer was the texture. It feels rich and creamy, which initially stressed me out. But it sinks into the skin beautifully, leaving my complexion soft, glowy and hydrated, never oily. Despite my propensity for breakouts, it didn’t cause any issues. And thanks to its decadent texture, a little goes a long way, making the financial investment less painful. Since my initial purchase in early 2022, I’ve noticed my skin gradually get smoother and less fussy. The real test came with the arrival of autumn; as the weather changed I waited for my skin to dry up, flake off and breakout. Much to my surprise, it maintained its healthy, soft and supple vibe.

The power of Dieux’s Instant Angel moisturizer lies in its thoughtfully curated and thoroughly tested ingredient list. On its website, the brand carefully explains the function of each and every ingredient and how they all work together to create a high-quality product. A gentle blend of phytosterols, free fatty acids, meadowestolide, ceramides, glycerin, squalane and more do all the heavy lifting so you don’t have to.

This moisturizer’s main mission is to work as a heavy duty barrier protector. It drenches the skin with a blend of nourishing active ingredients that support and repair skin at the same time. Within weeks of incorporating it into my routine, I was getting kind comments on my skin. It’s also a great base for sunscreen and makeup. I haven’t experienced any pilling or otherwise annoying side-effects of using such a nourishing moisturizer with my makeup routine. It’s fragrance-free, which is imperative for those with sensitive skin or people who use retinol, and a silky finish that doesn’t feel heavy or leave a residue like many other rich creams.

Another thing I love about Dieux is that its products are developed with more recyclable materials than many of its competitors. Instant Angel is packaged in a recyclable aluminum tube that is more easily recycled than plastic or glass, and comes with a metal squeeze key that helps you get every last drop of product. Best of all, you can now you can get Instant Angel in a larger size so you get even more bang for your buck. The brand also just launched refill canisters for its popular Auracle eye gel that are made of 100% recycled and recyclable aluminum.

All of Dieux’s products are standouts, including its wildly popular Deliverance serum, but Instant Angel is as good as it gets for me. It’s the perfect winter moisturizer, so treat yourself to a little bit of luxury and get glowy winter skin. Check out some reviews from Dieux’s website below and pick one up for yourself.

Promising reviews: