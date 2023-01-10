Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Dr. Adeline Kikam, a board-certified dermatologist, explained that azelaic acid is a naturally derived carboxylic acid that comes from plants like wheat, rye and barley. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it is often used to treat dermatological conditions. It helps unclogs pores, fights against acne-causing bacteria and rarely causes irritation. “If you are very sensitive to benzoyl peroxide, then this is a good alternative,” Kikam said. “I especially like it for skin of color because it also targets discoloration without bleaching the skin.”

Kikam recommends introducing azelaic acid into your routine if you have sensitive skin in general or conditions like rosacea, acne or post-acne dark marks. It’s a very versatile ingredient that can treat all of these concerns at any point in one’s life. According to Kikan, “it’s widely considered a safe ingredient in pregnancy and breastfeeding by the medical community,” and it can help with pregnancy-induced skin concerns like melasma, discoloration and acne.

Versine’s “Calm & Hydrate” azelaic acid serum is specially formulated for acne-prone skin before, during and after pregnancy. It’s a multi-tasking product that not only helps to calm breakouts but can also reduce the look of dark spots and melasma, all while leaving skin hydrated, dewy and brighter. Along with azelaic acid, it uses vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum extract and ceramides to create a soft, smooth formula that is as nourishing and soothing as it is effective.

Though I’m not pregnant, I have been keen to try it out on my sensitive and acne-prone skin. I’m always wary of serums that have pore-clogging potential, even when they’re touted as being non-comedogenic. (My skin always finds a way.) Right off the bat, the texture won me over. Calm & Hydrate has a smooth slip that feels hydrating but is quickly absorbed and dries down with a really clean texture — no stickiness here. It gave my skin a really nice, dewy glow without looking oily or greasy and was a great base for the rest of my skin care routine. I didn’t notice any pilling and found that I woke up with a clear and fresh complexion after only a few uses. I kept my use strictly to my night routine, but it’s gentle and light enough to use both day and night.

I was interested in trying out the brand’s full product line, so I alternated the aforementioned serum with Versine’s Illuminate crème-serum, a brightening cream-serum hybrid that was formulated to deeply hydrate the skin while helping to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. Like the azelaic acid serum, it also features vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides and more. But the texture is very different.

