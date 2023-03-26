This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Less Than $10 On Amazon

It primarily works as a knife sharpener, either for pocket knives or larger chef-style options, but has other functions as well. It includes a Tungsten carbide blade (to sharpen dull, damaged knives), a ceramic blade (to polish and finely hone already-sharp knives), a fire starter, a high-pitched emergency whistle and two additional sharpening components: a tapered diamond rod for sharpening serrated knives and gut hooks and a groove-in diamond rod for sharpening fishhooks and pointed tools.

It’s ideal for camping, nature lovers, fishing enthusiasts and anyone concerned that they could potentially find themselves in a jam while in an outdoor situation.

Boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 17,292 five-star ratings, it’s also rated as “Amazon’s choice” for hunting knife sharpeners.

Weighing only an ounce and a half, this compact tool is easy to throw in a backpack, tote, or even hang on a belt loop. It’s versatile and easy enough for even beginners to use, with a soft, rubber-coated design that is comfortable to grip. It quickly sharpens dull or damaged blades, starts fires no matter what the weather conditions may be and can alert others in the area of your presence or scare off wild animals. For under $10, there’s no reason not to snag one and keep it tucked away for unexpected situations.

Take a look at just a few of the many rave reviews on Amazon and then pick one up for yourself as well as for the nature lover in your life. It makes for a thoughtful gift while also giving peace of mind.

Promising reviews: