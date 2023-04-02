This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, this sunscreen is formulated with zinc oxide, squalane, chamomile and an antioxidant blend of vitamin E and ethyl ferulate. They work together to shield the skin from sun damage and to hydrate, soften and smooth the skin and protect against further damage from free radicals. The drops create an ethereal glow that isn’t slick or oily, leaving the complexion with a silky, youthful texture.

It’s one of Anderson’s daily essentials — so much so that she apparently carries it around with her all day long.

She pulled it out of her Stella McCartney bag during an “In The Bag” YouTube video for British Vogue, noting that she wishes she had used SPF more often when she was younger.

Hailey Bieber used so much of the sunscreen that she posted a photo of it on her Instagram stories, with a caption reading “EMPTY.”

Summer Fridays’s ShadeDrops has a super-subtle universal tint that blends with all skin tones — which multiple reviewers confirm. In addition, users say, it doesn’t leave a white cast, clog pores or feel heavy, which is a must when you’re wearing over other skin care products, under makeup or have a deeper skin tone.

If you’re considering ditching your current sunscreen or have already been on the hunt for a new one, this beauty checks off a lot of boxes. It isn’t easy to find a mineral sunscreen with a lightweight finish, and that alone makes it worth considering. I also find it reassuring that it has both Anderson’s and Bieber’s stamps of approval. They are of very different ages, with unique, individual skin concerns and lifestyles. When a product does well with a range of people, there’s a good chance that it’s more universal than not.

Check out some of the raves this luminous sunscreen is getting over at Sephora and then pick one up for yourself.

Promising reviews: