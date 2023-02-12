Puzzles And Other Brain-Stretching Toys To Keep Kids Occupied

Whether your kids are stuck inside riding out inclement weather, COVID quarantine, one of the myriad horrible viruses running rampant this season or if they simply need some fresh mental stimulation, brain-stretching toys can help keep them engaged and entertained. Puzzles, word games or fun math and reading challenges are all great options that can keep kids happy and busy ― while secretly slipping in some educational benefits.

No one wants to spend a ton of money on junky toys that kids will quickly lose interest in before they’re relegated to a cluttered corner. Below, we’ve rounded up 16 captivating puzzles and toys that will provide hours of fun and enrichment for kids of all ages. Best of all, they’re designed to help increase kids’ concentration, teach them strategy, improve their memory and more.

