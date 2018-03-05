BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Man Just Became The Oldest Person To Win An Oscar

Arts & Entertainment / oscars

This Man Just Became The Oldest Person To Win An Oscar

The Call Me by Your Name screenwriter is 89.

By Louis Peitzman

Headshot of Louis Peitzman

Louis Peitzman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 10:53 p.m. ET

When 89-year-old Call Me by Your Name screenwriter James Ivory won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay on Sunday night, he became the oldest Oscar winner of all time.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before the Oscars, Ivory's script had already earned him the Writers Guild Award, the BAFTA, and the Critics' Choice Award.

Sony Pictures Classics

In his acceptance speech, Ivory described the film as "a story familiar to most of us. Whether straight or gay or somewhere in between, we've all gone through first love, I hope, and come out the other side mostly intact."

The #Oscar for Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay goes to The “Call Me by Your Name.” https://t.co/lJd891ISOk #Oscars https://t.co/FjuXFzA3C6
ABC News @ABC

The #Oscar for Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay goes to The “Call Me by Your Name.” https://t.co/lJd891ISOk #Oscars https://t.co/FjuXFzA3C6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Star Timothée Chalamet looked seriously emotional as he watched the speech.

"Call Me By Your Name" actor Timothée Chalamet listens to James Ivory accept the #Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Ivory's first Oscar. https://t.co/lJd891ISOk #Oscars https://t.co/dP4prkrQmJ
ABC News @ABC

"Call Me By Your Name" actor Timothée Chalamet listens to James Ivory accept the #Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Ivory's first Oscar. https://t.co/lJd891ISOk #Oscars https://t.co/dP4prkrQmJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Ivory has had a long and celebrated career. With his late partner Ismail Merchant, he founded Merchant Ivory Productions, whose films include A Room With a View, Howards End, and the 1987 gay romance Maurice.

Merchant Ivory

The previous oldest winner of all time, Christopher Plummer, was 82 when he won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners. He remains the oldest acting Oscar winner.

He was nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actor in All the Money in the World. At 88, he&#x27;s also the oldest acting Oscar nominee — and if he&#x27;d won, he would have broken his own record for oldest acting winner.
Focus Features

He was nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actor in All the Money in the World. At 88, he's also the oldest acting Oscar nominee — and if he'd won, he would have broken his own record for oldest acting winner.

It's worth noting that Best Documentary Feature nominee Agnès Varda would have been the oldest winner if she'd won for Faces Places. She is EIGHT DAYS OLDER than Ivory.

She has also received an Academy Honorary Award for her contributions to cinema.
AFP / Getty Images

She has also received an Academy Honorary Award for her contributions to cinema.

Congratulations to this new record holder!

ABC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT