Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Golden Globes
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies both won big.
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Director
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
ADVERTISEMENT
Best TV Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Foreign Language Motion Picture
Best Screenplay
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Best Animated Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Original Song
Best Score
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Best TV Drama
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
-
Louis Peitzman is a deputy entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Louis Peitzman at louis.peitzman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.