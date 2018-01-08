BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Golden Globes

Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Golden Globes

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies both won big.

By Louis Peitzman

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 8:16 p.m. ET

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Winner: Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Winner: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Director

Winner: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Winner: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Best TV Comedy or Musical

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Foreign Language Motion Picture

Winner: In the Fade

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

Loveless

The Square

Best Screenplay

Winner: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, The Post

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Animated Motion Picture

Winner: Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Winner: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Original Song

Winner: “This Is Me” (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), The Greatest Showman

“Home” (Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, and Nick Monson), Ferdinand

“Mighty River” (Raphael Saadiq, Mary J. Blige, and Taura Stinson), Mudbound

“Remember Me” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez), Coco

“The Star” (Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman), The Star

Best Score

Winner: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

Winner: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best TV Drama

Winner: The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

