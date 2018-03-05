BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Academy Awards

The Shape of Water was the big winner, taking home four awards, including Best Picture.

By Louis Peitzman

Louis Peitzman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 8:19 p.m. ET

Best Picture

Winner: The Shape of WaterCall Me by Your NameDarkest HourDunkirkGet OutLady BirdPhantom ThreadThe PostThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMeryl Streep, The Post
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest HourTimothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Focus Features

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Director

Winner: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of WaterChristopher Nolan, DunkirkJordan Peele, Get OutGreta Gerwig, Lady BirdPaul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Best Original Song

Winner: &quot;Remember Me&quot; from Coco, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez&quot;Mighty River&quot; from Mudbound, music and lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson&quot;Mystery of Love&quot; from Call Me by Your Name, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens&quot;Stand Up for Something&quot; from Marshall, music by Diane Warren; lyrics by Common and Diane Warren&quot;This Is Me&quot; from The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Winner: "Remember Me" from Coco, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Mighty River" from Mudbound, music and lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson

"Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

"Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, music by Diane Warren; lyrics by Common and Diane Warren

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Original Score

Winner: The Shape of Water, Alexandre DesplatDunkirk, Hans ZimmerPhantom Thread, Jonny GreenwoodStar Wars: The Last Jedi, John WilliamsThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Best Cinematography

Winner: Blade Runner 2049, Roger DeakinsDarkest Hour, Bruno DelbonnelDunkirk, Hoyte van HoytemaMudbound, Rachel MorrisonThe Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Warner Bros. Pictures

Winner: Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Get Out, Jordan PeeleThe Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail NanjianiLady Bird, Greta GerwigThe Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Universal Pictures

Winner: Get Out, Jordan Peele

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Call Me by Your Name, James IvoryThe Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. WeberLogan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green (story by James Mangold)Molly&#x27;s Game, Aaron SorkinMudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Sony Pictures Classics

Winner: Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green (story by James Mangold)

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: The Silent ChildDeKalb ElementaryThe Eleven O&#x27;ClockMy Nephew EmmettWatu Wote/All of Us
Slick Films

Winner: The Silent Child

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Watu Wote/All of Us

Best Documentary Short Subject

Winner: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405Edith+EddieHeroin(e)Knife SkillsTraffic Stop
Frank Stiefel

Winner: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Edith+Eddie

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Film Editing

Winner: Dunkirk, Lee SmithBaby Driver, Paul Machliss and Jonathan AmosI, Tonya, Tatiana S. RiegelThe Shape of Water, Sidney WolinskyThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Warner Bros. Pictures

Winner: Dunkirk, Lee Smith

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Blade Runner 2049Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Kong: Skull IslandStar Wars: The Last JediWar for the Planet of the Apes
Warner Bros. Pictures

Winner: Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: CocoThe Boss BabyThe BreadwinnerFerdinandLoving Vincent
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Winner: Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: Dear BasketballGarden PartyLouNegative SpaceRevolting Rhymes
Gunpowder & Sky

Winner: Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Allison Janney, I, TonyaMary J. Blige, MudboundLesley Manville, Phantom ThreadLaurie Metcalf, Lady BirdOctavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
NEON

Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)The Insult (Lebanon)Loveless (Russia)On Body and Soul (Hungary)The Square (Sweden)
Sony Pictures Classics

Winner: A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Production Design

Winner: The Shape of WaterBeauty and the BeastBlade Runner 2049Darkest HourDunkirk
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: The Shape of Water

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: DunkirkBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049The Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last Jedi
Warner Bros. Pictures

Winner: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Editing

Winner: DunkirkBaby DriverBlade Runner 2049The Shape of WaterStar Wars: The Last Jedi
Warner Bros. Pictures

Winner: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: IcarusAbacus: Small Enough to JailFaces PlacesLast Men in AleppoStrong Island
Netflix

Winner: Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Costume Design

Winner: Phantom Thread, Mark BridgesBeauty and the Beast, Jacqueline DurranDarkest Hour, Jacqueline DurranThe Shape of Water, Luis SequeiraVictoria &amp; Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Focus Features

Winner: Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Darkest HourVictoria &amp; AbdulWonder
Focus Features

Winner: Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

