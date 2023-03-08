5 Water Flossers That Can Help Keep Your Teeth And Gums Healthy

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve never been a regular flosser. At every adult dentist appointment I’ve ever had I tell them that I floss a few times per week, when it’s more like one night every few weeks — and then only if I have something visibly stuck in my teeth.

Before you shame me, I’m far from alone — a widely cited CDC survey from 2016 found that only 30% of the population flosses daily . And one dentist felt even that was optimistic , estimating that it may even be closer to 10% of people who floss regularly.

I, for one, have an excuse. After I completed Invisalign in 2016, I had permanent retainers attached to my teeth (essentially metal wires bonded to certain teeth so they can’t move). As if I need another reason to skip it, these retainers make it impossible to floss those teeth.

I’ve always gotten good reports from dentists about my oral hygiene, though, so I wasn’t all that worried — until the past few months when my gums began to bleed every time I brushed. So when I had a chance to try Quip’s cordless water flosser , I eagerly accepted.

In case you’re not familiar, water flossers are dental devices with a reservoir and motor that can pulsate a stream of water to clean between your teeth.

I had been using the device — and loving it — before my most recent dental checkup, where I got some tragic news: Water flossing is not a replacement for traditional dental floss.

The number one lesson I learned was that you need to floss, ideally with loose dental floss or a little floss pick . However, I was glad to hear that my chic new water flosser was also beneficial, especially with these pesky permanent retainers that make using dental floss a nightmare.

“Water flossing is a great option in addition to brushing and flossing,” certified general and cosmetic dentist Lauren Becker told BuzzFeed News via email. “They can be especially useful if you have permanent dental appliances since the pressure of the water allows you to clean under or around them in hard to reach places.”

She put a big emphasis on the “in addition to traditional flossing” part. It should never replace it, she said. “As great as water flossing is, traditional flossing gets in between the teeth in a way that a water flosser does not.”

I believe in science. I believe what experts say. But some of us have tried and failed repeatedly to get into better flossing habits and know ourselves well enough to accept that it’s never going to be a daily occurrence. And in my humble opinion, if it’s water flossing or bust, water flossing has to be better than nothing.

How to use a water flosser

According to Becker, it’s important to look for a water flosser that offers different pressure settings so that you can find what’s most comfortable for you. Some water flossers have tips in different shapes or come with tips that serve different purposes, so it’s helpful to know if you’re looking for a special function. You’ll want to find one that fits comfortably in your mouth as well.

Once you’ve acquired your water flosser of choice, you simply fill the tank, which can be a separate entity or directly attached to the flossing device. I quickly learned that warmer water was much more comfortable for me than cold water. Becker also said that you can mix in a little mouthwash to add flavor and get some extra anti-plaque benefits.

“I like to split the mouth into four quadrants, going over the teeth and gums in four areas — inside, outside and on top of the tooth, then throughout the gums and cheeks, continuously spitting out the water,” she said. “Once finished, empty out any remaining water and let the reservoir dry completely to avoid bacteria collecting and a musty smell.”

There aren’t any major risks she knew to be associated with water flossing, aside from the potential for bacteria buildup if you’re not cleaning the reservoir properly. Some brands also recommend that you get new tips every three months or so.

I can’t explain why exactly, but I’m far more likely to use my water flosser than traditional dental floss. If you think you might relate, I highly recommend giving a water flosser a shot.