We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.



Even if you feel comfortable getting back into the gym or in-person exercise classes, there’s a certain convenience to working out at home that can’t be denied. Maybe some days you just don’t feel like venturing out, especially as it gets colder in many areas of the country, and you’d appreciate having a treadmill or exercise bike so you can work up a sweat in your living room.

You can get some amazing deals on treadmills and exercise bikes (including the iconic Peloton) during Amazon’s Early Access Deals Days, which are Oct. 11 and 12. If you’ve been eyeing one in particular, now’s a great time to take that plunge.

These are some of the best stationary bikes and treadmills to keep an eye out for during these sales days. No space? No problem! This list includes foldable exercise bikes and treadmills.

Save $220 on an Original Peloton Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike