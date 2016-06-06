Warriors Blowout Cavaliers Again In NBA Finals Game 2

If the Golden State Warriors keep this up, the NBA Finals will be over this week. Another blowout in Oakland put the Warriors up 2–0 in the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday night's 110-77 loss to the Warriors meant another frustrating night for LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers struggled to contain the Warriors on defense and get the offense going for themselves.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, the next two games will be in Cleveland. Unfortunately, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was diagnosed with a concussion after taking an elbow to the head from the Warriors' Harrison Barnes in the first quarter.