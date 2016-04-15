NBA Calls North Carolina Anti-LGBT Law "Problematic," But Won't Move All-Star Game

"I think the right way to work to the proper resolution here is for the league to remain engaged in the conversation rather than setting ultimatums," Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday called new anti-LGBT legislation in North Carolina "problematic," but said there are no plans to move the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte.

"I think that the best role for the league to play here is through constructive engagement toward change, not setting deadlines, not making ultimatums, but working with the private sector and the government to effect change in North Carolina," Silver said at a news conference.

Since the HB2 law, which among other things strips legal protections for transgender people using public bathrooms, was hastily implemented, corporations and entertainers have been canceling planned events in North Carolina in protest.

Despite news reports that claimed otherwise, the NBA has not joined the list.

And moving the All-Star Game, while still maintaining a team in North Carolina, would send a confusing message, Silver said.

"I mean, for example, we have a playoff game in Charlotte, North Carolina, in roughly a week from now, and I'm not sure what statement we would be saying...about our team in North Carolina if we now announced that the All-Star Game would not take place in North Carolina, but our team continued to operate there," he said.