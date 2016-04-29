Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon Suspended For 80 Games By MLB For PEDs

The suspension was announced just after Wednesday night's Marlins–Dodgers game.

Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon has been suspended for 80 games by MLB after testing positive for two performance-enhancing drugs.

Gordon was the National League batting champion and led the league in stolen bases and hits in 2015.

The suspension was announced just after the Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers late Wednesday in Los Angeles. Gordon formerly played four seasons for the Dodgers.

In a statement released by the MLB Players Association, Gordon denied taking the PEDs deliberately:

Though I did not do so knowingly, I have been informed that test results showed I ingested something that contained prohibited substances. The hardest part about this is feeling that I have let down my teammates, the organization, and the fans. I have been careful to avoid products that could contain something banned by MLB and the 20-plus tests that I have taken and passed throughout my career prove this. I made a mistake and I accept the consequences.

Gordon will not appeal the suspension, and is eligible to return to the Marlins on June 29.