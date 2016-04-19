Conor McGregor Pulled From UFC 200 After Announcing "Retirement"

UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor stunned the mixed martial arts world Tuesday, announcing on Twitter he had retired.

I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later.

In March, Nate Diaz handed McGregor his first-ever loss in UFC. The pair were scheduled to have a rematch in July.

I guess my work here is done I'm retiring too✌🏼️👊🏼

Dana White shares what he knows about Conor McGregor's immediate future with UFC.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the champion had been pulled from the upcoming UFC 200 main event fight against Diaz, but said he was unsure if McGregor had actually retired.

In a statement, UFC officials said McGregor had informed them "he would not participate in any promotional activities, including a commercial shoot and press conferences" for the fight, prompting the decision to pull him from the event.

UFC 200 is scheduled to take place on July 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.