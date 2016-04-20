Curt Schilling Fired By ESPN Over Transgender Facebook Post

"ESPN is an inclusive company," the company said in a statement.

ESPN analyst and former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling was fired from the sports network Wednesday over an image he shared on Facebook.

Schilling shared the above Facebook post from another user, but later deleted it.

"A man is a man no matter what they call themselves," Schilling commented on the post, which he apparently said in response to a recent North Carolina law that restricts transgender people's access to bathrooms and locker rooms. "I don't care what they are, who they sleep with, men's room was designed for the penis, women's not so much. Now you need laws telling us differently? Pathetic."

In a statement released late Wednesday, ESPN said: "ESPN is an inclusive company. Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated."

On his blog, Schilling said he did not post the photo: "This latest brew ha ha is beyond hilarious. I didn't post that ugly looking picture. I made a comment about the basic functionality of mens and womens restrooms, period."

Once the post was reported by Outsports Tuesday, people started to call into question whether or not Schilling should be allowed to keep his job at ESPN.