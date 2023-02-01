A Gay Couple Tried To Sign Up For A Christian Camp’s Reunion Weekend. The Anti-LGBTQ Pushback They Faced Was The Final Straw, They Said.

When Kent Thomas first signed up for his former youth ministry’s camp reunion, he was eager to show his husband Mike and their newborn child the beauty of the remote grounds in British Columbia. The Young Life camp wasn’t just where he’d spent his summers for nearly a decade — from cooking in communal kitchens to leading trekking expeditions in the isolated wilderness — it had been his second home.

Thomas, now 32 and a social worker in Tacoma, Washington, last visited the camp on the Princess Louisa inlet when he was 23 years old before he was kicked out for being gay, he told BuzzFeed News.

“I want to go back and have a moment with a younger part of me that was so impacted by that place and bring my current self there to sort of reclaim it,” he said.

Last November, a few days after he paid a $720 deposit for him and his spouse to attend, Thomas received an email that registration was closed due to “technical difficulties.” He was refunded the money, but less than a month later, a volunteer on the reunion committee called him to tell him that representatives at Young Life’s headquarters in Colorado decided he and his spouse could not attend because of the group’s policies against same-sex couples.

He went back and forth with people at headquarters, even offering to sleep in a separate room from where his husband would be. Then in early January, he said, he was told that the evangelical Christian organization had decided to cancel the weekend-long 50th anniversary event, which had been slated for fall 2023.

That’s when the floodgates opened. A member of the reunion committee sent an email to 100 Young Life members and former camp staffers, calling on those frustrated by the decision to ask headquarters to reconsider. Thomas, who previously led the #DoBetterYoungLife campaign on social media, said that nearly all eight people on the reunion committee resigned from their volunteer positions and vowed to stop supporting the organization financially.

BuzzFeed News spoke with seven former Young Life participants, including staffers and area directors, who were angered, if not surprised, by how Thomas was treated. Some shared their experiences publicly for the first time, noting that the blatant exclusion of Thomas and his husband was the last straw. They no longer wanted to stay silent, they said, as the organization, which markets itself as a place where young people can find community, has doubled down on conservative ideology and continues to reject its queer members when they come out.

For most of his life, Thomas was heavily involved with Young Life — a $500 million ministry that operates more than 8,500 chapters in public schools across the United States and in 100 countries around the world — first as a camper, youth leader, staffer, then mountain guide at the camp.