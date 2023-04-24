Trans People Are Already Having Trouble Filling Their Hormone Prescriptions After Missouri’s Attorney General Ordered Restrictions On Gender-Affirming Care

Hackworth, a 34-year-old father of two, said the state’s anti-trans bills and Bailey’s probe into trans health clinics made him fear a moment like this would come and pushed him to prepare for a possible future where his access to hormones was taken away. Out of precaution, he began rationing a portion of testosterone from his monthly vials and has stockpiled half a year's worth of hormones. (If unopened, testosterone has a shelf life of around a year and a half.)

“It’s kind of always been in the back of my mind that something like this is probably going to happen,” he told BuzzFeed News.

The ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal filed a suit on Monday on behalf of two families of young trans people to get a temporary restraining order to block the order from taking effect.

“This unprecedented attempt to use Missouri’s consumer protection law to go after necessary and often life-saving healthcare must be stopped. We are honored to stand alongside our courageous plaintiffs in challenging this dangerous and harmful policy. We will defend the rights of transgender people and ensure access to necessary, evidence-based medical care,” Nora Huppert, a staff attorney at Lambda Legal, said in a statement.

But hundreds of trans people across the state are still anxiously trying to sort out how to continue receiving gender-affirming care, either in Missouri or a neighboring state. Some are considering moving.

As Hackworth’s provider at CoxHealth worked to figure out how to get documentation about his medical history ready to comply with the order, she urged him to get a 90-day supply of hormones to hold him over.

However, the process of actually obtaining a three-month supply of hormones can be difficult — especially for patients taking testosterone, which is considered a controlled substance by the federal government.

Since Medicaid only covers his testosterone on a monthly basis, Hackworth had to crowdfund to pay for the extra vials out of pocket. Then his pharmacy said he needed a handwritten doctor’s note to explain the bulk prescription. His refill still hasn’t been filled.

In Branson, 28-year-old Torin, who asked to be identified by their first name to protect their privacy, was also told by CoxHealth that they couldn’t get their prescription filled on April 14. As of last week, their provider said she would be able to continue prescribing hormones to patients as long as they are “compliant” with the order. But Torin, a parent who has a disability that prevents them from working, said they’re waiting on a letter from a psychiatrist and not sure what other documentation they might need.

“If things keep going the way they are, we're going to have to move closer to Springfield... Even that is difficult to do when you're a disabled person, you're on one income, you've got two kids, both of which are special needs,” Torin told BuzzFeed News. “It sucks, because I really don't want to consider leaving Missouri. All of our family is here. I've lived here my whole life. This is my home, but in the next 10 years if things keep going this way, then I'll probably end up leaving.”

Torin worries about the growing anti-trans climate in their town. When Bailey released a tip line for residents to share concerns about gender-affirming care in the state, Torin wondered if their neighbors would sic child protective services on their kids or if they should stop taking hormones altogether to protect themself and their family. (The site has since been taken down after Gen Z’ers spammed it with memes .)

“I wish people understood that we just want to be able to live our lives. We have as much right to live here as anyone else does,” they said.

For healthcare providers in the state, preparing for the restrictions on gender-affirming care is a flashback to the last days of abortion, which Missouri completely banned last June.