Instagram Restored Photos Of A Trans Couple With Bare Chests. Queer Artists Say It’s Just A Start To Addressing Unfair Enforcement Of Nudity Guidelines.

In two separate Instagram posts in 2021 and 2022, a trans and nonbinary couple announced a fundraiser for top surgery. Like others, they’d had difficulty getting the chest masculinization procedure covered by insurance. The images accompanying the caption about the fundraiser displayed their chests with “flesh-colored tape” covering their nipples in one photo, and a person covering their nipples with their hands in another.

While there wasn’t a nipple in sight, both photos were flagged for violating Instagram’s sexual solicitation community standard and classified as adult nudity and sexual activity. The posts were later removed by human content moderators, and the couple filed an appeal.

On Tuesday, Meta’s Oversight Board, which helps govern content moderation policies for Facebook and Instagram, announced the posts were restored. (A spokesperson for Meta told BuzzFeed News the posts had been restored before the board’s decision.) This case marked the first time the governing body explicitly covered the treatment of trans and nonbinary bodies on its platforms. The board also recommended the platforms create clearer guidelines around adult nudity and sexual content — something that queer artists and creators say is long overdue. Any posts featuring trans and queer bodies are too often removed for no real reason, they said, leaving them without a critical platform to promote their work and crowdfund.

“It’s a start but I don’t know if it’s going to make a big difference,” Genevieve Kuzak, a 27-year-old artist who makes erotic imagery and pornography exploring transmasculine and butch experiences, told BuzzFeed News. “If you’re making queer art, the algorithm seems to flag it…for sexual solicitation.”

A spokesperson for Meta told BuzzFeed News that the company welcomes the board’s decision, adding that it now has 60 days to review and respond publicly to each of the recommendations.

“We are constantly evaluating our policies to help make our platforms safer for everyone,” the spokesperson wrote over email. “We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements.”

Instagram’s current policy bans nudity in most circumstances, including photos of “female nipples.” However, the policy does carve out exceptions in the context of breastfeeding, birth, and “health-related situations” including gender-affirming surgery.

But in practice, Kuzak, who runs the account @sadisticboyhunter , says the policy’s enforcement targets queer and trans creators more often and more harshly than cis users who post more skin or sexually suggestive content.

“It’s really, really confusing. I posted photos where I blur out the nipples of a trans guy and Instagram doesn’t give me any issues,” Kuzak said. “Then I’ll post a picture of a trans guy who has TransTape on — that photo got flagged and taken down.”