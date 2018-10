Walmart Has An iPhone Game Where You Can Pretend To Be A Worker

Ever wonder what it's like to work in retail ? You can experience it for yourself — without getting a real job — thanks to an iPhone game that lets you pretend to be a Walmart sales floor worker.

The game, called Spark City and developed by Walmart, offers players the thrilling opportunity to "maximize on shelf customer availability, and sales, while keeping your area clean, fast and friendly."

Spark is also the name of Walmart's grocery delivery pilot service that the company announced in September.

Walmart did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.