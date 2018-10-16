Walmart Has An iPhone Game Where You Can Pretend To Be A Worker
It's thrilling to stock shelves and get yelled at by your manager.
Ever wonder what it's like to work in retail? You can experience it for yourself — without getting a real job — thanks to an iPhone game that lets you pretend to be a Walmart sales floor worker.
The game, called Spark City and developed by Walmart, offers players the thrilling opportunity to "maximize on shelf customer availability, and sales, while keeping your area clean, fast and friendly."
Spark is also the name of Walmart's grocery delivery pilot service that the company announced in September.
Walmart did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
We played the game for about 15 minutes. And, wow. What a thrill.
The basic premise is that you start your bright future at Walmart as a sales worker in the backroom. Your OSCA and CFF are low (whatever that means, but it's clear it's bad), and sales are also low. Your job is to complete all your tasks on your floor within an eight-hour day while increasing those stats.
OK, sure. Sounds easy enough.
So, first drawback — all the character options are white.
This is pretty disappointing considering the company reported that 21% of its sales workers in 2016 were black, 14% were Latino, 4% were Asian, and 1% were Native American or Alaskan native.
THERE IS SO MUCH TEXT.
If you don't read the rules and totally understand the game's complicated inventory math, your manager will yell at you.
After a few screwups, we got something right (not quite sure how), but confetti and Walmart suns exploded over our character's head. So that was fun.
We stumbled our way through the backroom and made it to the sales floor, where we got to do fun things like clean up spills.
Our boss Cynthia yelled at us a couple more times on the sales floor. Oops.
At the end of the day, we got a chart showing our progress. It looks positive, I guess.
The game currently has 76 reviews with an average rating of 4.4 stars. Many reviewers commented that the game is a "realistic" and "accurate" depiction of life as a retail worker.
And just so you're not disappointed: There are no "Yodeling Kid" appearances anywhere in the game. Womp, womp.
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.