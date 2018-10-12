BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Walmart Just Bought A Company That Sells Crotchless Underwear

tech

Walmart Just Bought A Company That Sells Crotchless Underwear

Walmart acquired the lingerie company Bare Necessities, which lists "crotchless panties" as one of its top styles.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 12, 2018, at 6:32 p.m. ET

Walmart announced on Friday it has acquired the online lingerie company Bare Necessities as part of its mission to become a bigger fashion destination.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@barenecessities / Via instagram.com

Bare Necessites, founded in 1998, offers more than 100,000 lingerie items from more than 160 brands, including a wide assortment of bras, swimwear, shapewear and sleepwear.

Walmart said the brand "brings deep segment expertise to demystify a complex category shopping experience, along with strong brand relationships, as well as an extensive content offering and operational capabilities specifically designed for the intimates business."

Ok, fine.

Here's the thing: while Bare Necessities carries the predictable assortment of bras and briefs, BuzzFeed News also discovered after some intrepid sleuthing on the site that it touts crotchless underwear among its "Top Styles."

Bare Necessities

Yes, friends. Now, a Walmart company is bringing crotchless panties to the bare-assed masses.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Bare Necessities / Via barenecessities.com

But if bare booty is your thing (we're sex positive here!), they have those, too.

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Bare Necessities / BuzzFeed News

🍑 🍑 🍑

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Bare Necessities / Via barenecessities.com

Most of the products on Bare Necessities are rated four-stars or above by reviewers, with several shoppers calling some of the crotchless underwear "comfortable."

Bare Necessities / Via barenecessities.com

Still, some said it's not worth the money; most of the crotchless items are $12 to $38.

Bare Necessities / Via barenecessities.com

"Almost all [of] my order looked like they were sewn by 5 year olds," said one person.

Bare Necessities / Via barenecessities.com

Will these be coming to stores now that Bare Necessities is owned by Walmart? Walmart said it will work with individual brands sold on Bare Necessities to integrate them onto Walmart.com and Jet.com. So while it is TBD, crotchless underwear could soon be available at everyday low prices at a superstore near you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com


Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute