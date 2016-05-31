BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Was Asked About The Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla Because Why Not

"I don't think they had a choice."

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

Posted on May 31, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had some choice words for reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

After announcing he had raised $5.6 million for veterans organizations, he blasted reporters for asking critical questions about the money, calling one ABC News reporter sleazy.

In a campaign season known for its "anything goes" style, Trump going off on journalists is par for the course. But it was a question that came from the press corps that somehow managed to throw some people off.

A reporter asked Trump about the Cincinnati Zoo's controversial decision to kill a gorilla after a boy fell into its enclosure.

"I think it's a very tough call," Trump said. "It was amazing because there were moments with the gorilla — the way he held that child, it was almost like a mother holding a baby. Looked so beautiful and calm. And there were moments where it looked pretty dangerous."

"I don't think they had a choice," he added. "It's too bad there wasn't another way."

Almost immediately, people had some thoughts about asking the potential leader of the Republican party about Harambe the gorilla.

Libby Watson / Via Twitter: @libbycwatson
Ryan Beckwith / Via Twitter: @ryanbeckwith
Trump gets asked about gorilla
Farhad Manjoo @fmanjoo

Trump gets asked about gorilla

Reply Retweet Favorite

"lol nothing matters"

People also wanted to know which reporter asked Trump — who is accused of fraud by former Trump University students and has seen a number of his businesses file highly publicized bankruptcies — about a gorilla.

Ben White / Via Twitter: @morningmoneyben
Turns out it was Hunter Walker, a national correspondent at Yahoo News.

Hunter Walker / Via Twitter: @hunterw
Ariel Edwards-Levy / Via Twitter: @aedwardslevy

Welcome to 2016, folks.

Trump asked question on the Gorilla... Peak 2016.
The Interim @85thLegislature

Trump asked question on the Gorilla... Peak 2016.

Reply Retweet Favorite
