A Guy Escaped His Flooding Car During A Live TV Broadcast "Why are you doing that? Why are you doing that?" Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Floodwaters in Houston have been drowning large parts of the city, compelling its mayor to declare a state of disaster on Monday. AP/Photo by David J. Phillip

Local reporters in Texas, including Steve Campion with ABC affiliate KTRK, have been reporting from some of the worst-hit areas. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

The whole event was caught on the news station's cameras. As the car swirled in the flooded waters, Campion could be heard chastising the driver. "Why are you doing that? Why are you doing that?" he said to no one in particular. "Ugh, God...da...ugh."

ADVERTISEMENT

Campion and another KTRK team member watched the car bob around for a bit. "Oh my god," Campion said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF KTRK / Via abc13.com

"Well, what do we do? Like I don't wanna...ugh," Campion said to his colleague. The other KTRK team member suggested the person might have to jump on the hood of the car. He told Campion to yell at the man to get out of the car.

"What do I do?" yelled the man while clinging to the door on his sinking car. KTRK / Via abc13.com

ADVERTISEMENT

"Swim!" Campion yelled. "What?" the man replied. "Swim! SWIM," the reporter said. "What do I do?" the man asked. "Leave the car. SWIM!" Campion yelled. "Stay in the car?" the man asked. "Leave the car. SWIM!" said Campion, audibly irritated by this point.

"Come here, sir, come here," he said. "Yeah, so we're here..." "I didn't see it," said the man. "Are you OK, sir? Are you OK?" asked Campion. "Yeah, I'm OK," the man said as he watched his car sink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campion held the mic between himself and the man, who appeared totally unaware that he was on live television. KTRK / Via abc13.com

The guy was really unaware, even as he walked closer to the camera with Campion live reporting the whole ordeal behind him. http://abc13.com/news/video-reporter-steve-campion-rescues-driver-from-flood/1296639/ http://abc13.com/news/video-reporter-steve-campion-rescues-driver-from-flood/1296639/ http://abc13.com/news/video-reporter-steve-campion-rescues-driver-from-flood/1296639/

Like a champ, Campion breathlessly got through the rest of his live broadcast. KTRK

People said Campion "saved" and "rescued" the man. Unreal video of @SteveABC13 saving a man on live TV! #houwx via @ErikVidor #abc13 #hero

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston friends be safe out there! A Houston reporter helped rescue a man who drove into high water. https://t.co/vKTisuhaZa

But some people saw it a little differently. @Phill_nTheBlank / Via Twitter: @Phill_nTheBlank

Some people saw him as the unhappy hero of the day. @ay_captain / Via Twitter: @ay_captain

Steve Campion, Houston's reluctant and somewhat irritated hero. http://abc13.com/news/video-reporter-steve-campion-rescues-driver-from-flood/1296639/ http://abc13.com/news/video-reporter-steve-campion-rescues-driver-from-flood/1296639/