Facebook Rolled Out A Tool That Assists Blind People In "Seeing" Facebook Photos

The new feature, called automatic alternative text, uses object recognition technology to give a verbal description of what may be contained in a photo viewed on Facebook's iPhone app.

But more than 39 million people are blind and over 246 million have a severe visual disability.

That means millions of people are excluded from conversations around photos on Facebook, said the company.

"We want to build technology that helps the blind community experience Facebook the same way others enjoy it," it added.