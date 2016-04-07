BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A New Slack Feature Will Order Taco Bell Directly From Your Desk

news

A New Slack Feature Will Order Taco Bell Directly From Your Desk

Tacos at your fingertips.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 7, 2016, at 12:58 p.m. ET

A new Slack integration will bring you Taco Bell's Nacho Supreme or 7-Layer Burrito without ever having to leave your desk.

Taco Bell Corp.

The country's leading Mexican-inspired fast food restaurant launched private beta testing of a new Slack bot, called TacoBot, at several companies including SAV Studios, Thought Catalog, Giphy, Fullscreen, and FoodBeast.

For the unfamiliar, Slack is an app that companies use for real-time messaging and chat.

Using artificial intelligence, Slack users can order select menu items from their local Taco Bell restaurant without ever having to leave their desks.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Taco Bell Corp.

The bot is the company's latest step to make its food more accessible to customers.

"Taco Bell is about food tailor-made for social consumption with friends, and that's why integrating with a social communications platform like Slack makes perfect sense," Lawrence Kim, Taco Bell's director of Digital innovation and on demand, told BuzzFeed News. "TacoBot is the next best thing to having your own Taco Bell butler… and who wouldn't want that??"

Using artificial intelligence, Slack users can order select menu items from their local Taco Bell restaurant without ever having to leave their desks. Taco Bell joins other fast food chains like Dominos, which launched a "no clicks" ordering app.

(Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

The company plans a wider roll out in the coming months.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT