A New Slack Feature Will Order Taco Bell Directly From Your Desk

A new Slack integration will bring you Taco Bell's Nacho Supreme or 7-Layer Burrito without ever having to leave your desk.

The country's leading Mexican-inspired fast food restaurant launched private beta testing of a new Slack bot, called TacoBot, at several companies including SAV Studios, Thought Catalog, Giphy, Fullscreen, and FoodBeast.

For the unfamiliar, Slack is an app that companies use for real-time messaging and chat.