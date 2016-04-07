A New Slack Feature Will Order Taco Bell Directly From Your Desk
Tacos at your fingertips.
A new Slack integration will bring you Taco Bell's Nacho Supreme or 7-Layer Burrito without ever having to leave your desk.
The country's leading Mexican-inspired fast food restaurant launched private beta testing of a new Slack bot, called TacoBot, at several companies including SAV Studios, Thought Catalog, Giphy, Fullscreen, and FoodBeast.
For the unfamiliar, Slack is an app that companies use for real-time messaging and chat.
Using artificial intelligence, Slack users can order select menu items from their local Taco Bell restaurant without ever having to leave their desks.
The bot is the company's latest step to make its food more accessible to customers.
"Taco Bell is about food tailor-made for social consumption with friends, and that's why integrating with a social communications platform like Slack makes perfect sense," Lawrence Kim, Taco Bell's director of Digital innovation and on demand, told BuzzFeed News. "TacoBot is the next best thing to having your own Taco Bell butler… and who wouldn't want that??"
Using artificial intelligence, Slack users can order select menu items from their local Taco Bell restaurant without ever having to leave their desks. Taco Bell joins other fast food chains like Dominos, which launched a "no clicks" ordering app.
The company plans a wider roll out in the coming months.
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.