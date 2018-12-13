Over Black Friday weekend Amazon was 182% more likely to appear on competitors' brand search terms — Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, Walmart — than its own brand name, according to a market analysis report.

Kyodo via AP Images

It may be a familiar result for avid online shoppers — an Amazon ad appears when you search for a totally different company. Type "Target" or "Walmart" into the Google search box and, along with the result for the thing you're actually looking for, there is an Amazon ad. That's because Amazon and other companies engage in an ongoing bidding war for Google search ads targeted to the names of various retailers in an effort to win, or perhaps hijack, your click. Over Black Friday weekend, retailers ramped up these efforts. But Amazon beat out the competition by bidding far more for competing search terms than it did its own name, according to competitive search analysis company Adthena.

Adthena

Adthena reports that it found Amazon's brand bidding rate over Black Friday weekend came to 182.18%, meaning an Amazon ad was 1.8 times more likely to appear on a competitor's brand term — Wayfair, Walmart, Macy's — than in searches for Amazon itself.

The company's bidding rate peaked at 533% on Black Friday and at 550% on Cyber Monday, according to Adthena, which represents companies like Kohl's, Converse, Progressive, and Burberry. While bidding on a competitor's name in Google ads is a common practice, Adthena's digital content strategist Patrick Hong told BuzzFeed News that Amazon's bidding rate is significantly higher than other retailers'. Lowe's was second-highest to appear on competitors' search terms, with a bidding rate of 57.7%; JCPenney came in third at 49.1%, according to the Adthena. "If I search for Nike and I see an offer for a 30% sale on Adidas brands I might buy something there instead," he said. "Amazon is being quite disruptive in this sales period and trying to pick up on all kinds of queries."

Adthena