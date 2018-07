This House With A Room Full Of Weed Went Up In Smoke On High Street

A house with a room full of marijuana plants went up in smoke — and the house is located on High Street, Sheriff Barry Virts of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in upstate New York said in a Facebook post.

The fire department was called to respond to the Walworth home shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday after one of the homeowners woke up to the smell of smoke.

She believed the smell was coming from a locked office on the second floor of the house.