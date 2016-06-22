This Guy Turned His Girlfriend's Dog-Chewed Shoe Into An Amazing Heel

This is Alan Padziński and his girlfriend, Jagoda.

They live with their 2-year-old dog, Caliph, in Przemyśl, Poland.

Their beloved pup has about half an acre of running space outside, Alan told BuzzFeed News. But sometimes he finds a way to slip into the house unnoticed.

"He's smart," said Alan. "So when he knows he's inside 'illegally,' he hides and tries to remain unnoticed."