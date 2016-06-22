BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Turned His Girlfriend's Dog-Chewed Shoe Into An Amazing Heel

world / viral

This Guy Turned His Girlfriend's Dog-Chewed Shoe Into An Amazing Heel

These are so metal.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 22, 2016, at 1:32 p.m. ET

This is Alan Padziński and his girlfriend, Jagoda.

Alan Padziński

They live with their 2-year-old dog, Caliph, in Przemyśl, Poland.

Alan Padziński

Their beloved pup has about half an acre of running space outside, Alan told BuzzFeed News. But sometimes he finds a way to slip into the house unnoticed.

"He's smart," said Alan. "So when he knows he's inside 'illegally,' he hides and tries to remain unnoticed."

About two weeks ago, Caliph unfortunately chewed up a pair of Jagoda's heels when the couple left the door to the wardrobe room open.

Alan Padziński
ADVERTISEMENT

"I heard a loud shriek and found her crying in the wardrobe, holding the torn shoes in her hands," said Alan.

GUILTY.

Alan Padziński

Fortunately for Jagoda, Alan is a full-time blacksmith. He learned blacksmithing from his stepfather as a teenager and assured his distraught girlfriend that he could repair them.

Alan Padziński
Alan Padziński
Alan Padziński

"She didn't believe it at first, but I knew I could do it," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan hammered away on rough-draft designs until he created a style that worked for a shoe.

Alan Padziński

"I drew from my experience in armor-making and detailing, added a touch of medieval architecture," he said.

Alan Padziński
Alan Padziński

Jagoda was totally shocked when she first saw the finished shoes, said Alan.

Alan Padziński

"She was stunned at first," he said. "Imagine the surprise of seeing something chewed into tatters made shiny and neat."

ADVERTISEMENT

His girlfriend, who is a big fan of fantasy armor designs, totally loved the shoe.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Alan is working on re-creating the other shoe in between his other blacksmithing work.

Alan Padziński

"I do swords and armour for a living, but I always find it exciting to tackle new challenges," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT