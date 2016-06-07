People Love These Mom Texts Accusing Her Teen Daughter Of Using Drugs

Ashley told BuzzFeed News her mom is not typically suspicious of what her teen daughter is doing when she's not looking. She knows all of Ashley's friends and knows the people she likes to hang out with.

"She trusts me a lot," said Ashley. "She knows I'm not the type of person that likes to go party all the time and do drugs."

But that didn't stop her mom from second-guessing what a small bag of colorful capsules she found in her daughter's room on Friday were, as she searched for a calculator.

Ashley was at a friend's house getting ready to swim at her pool when she got her mom's text. Her friend had asked to borrow Ashley's calculator to take the SATs on Saturday.

"At first I thought she was crazy," she said. "I thought she was playing a joke on me, because my family likes to play jokes on each other. Then she sent the long paragraph and I was like, oh my gosh, she's serious."