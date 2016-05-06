BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These High School Kids Covered Virtually Their Entire School In Toilet Paper For Epic Senior Prank

news

These High School Kids Covered Virtually Their Entire School In Toilet Paper For Epic Senior Prank

"For all the crap you've put us through."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 6, 2016, at 3:20 p.m. ET

The seniors at Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee, pulled off an epic prank Wednesday night as a final goodbye to their school.

Love, the senior class ❤️
kat hassell @kittykatcutie19

Love, the senior class ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

A group of about 50 students utilized toilet paper, plastic wrap, balloons, and other supplies to cover nearly their entire school, Will Kennedy, an 18-year-old former senior at Franklin High School, told BuzzFeed News.

@fhsrebellion / Via Twitter: @fhsrebellion

But don't get mad about young hooligans running amok. Carol Birdsong, a spokesperson for the Willamson County school district, told BuzzFeed that the prank was a "supervised event" that staff had known about prior.

Via Twitter: @Everything_TN

Kennedy and Kate Chipman, who is 19, first started organizing the prank with their fellow seniors over a group message on GroupMe at the beginning of the school year, said Kennedy.

Will Kennedy
ADVERTISEMENT

The students originally planned to cover the school in bras under a sign that read, "We’ve grown over the years. Thank you for the support #breastclassever." But the school's administration told them it was inappropriate.

@Cara_Donahue / Via Twitter: @Cara_Donahue

With just two hours before they were scheduled to enter the school for the prank, the seniors found another idea to cover the school in crap.

@kaitlinlogan / Via Twitter: @KaitlinLogann

Hannah Lagoski, an 18-year-old former senior at Franklin High School, told BuzzFeed News that she brought balloons, streamers, cups, and a piñata that she hung from the ceiling.

@hannahlagoski / Via Twitter: @HannahLagoski

"I think it was a really nice way for a lot of students who didn't really talk to each other throughout the year to come together and have one last senior thing and say goodbye to the school," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy said the entire "redecoration" took over an hour to complete.

@kaitlinlogann / Via Twitter: @KaitlinLogann

The entire mess was removed by 7 a.m. the next morning before school started, said Birdsong.

Kennedy said he'd recommend organizing a prank to all high school seniors.

@kaitlinlogann / Via Twitter: @KaitlinLogann

"It's difficult to organize but once you do it, it's a great memory," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT