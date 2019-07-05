These Are All the Businesses You Never Knew Were Owned by Amazon

This is everything (we know of) owned by “The Everything Store.”

Everything about Amazon in 2019 is inconceivably big: Amazon will make up an estimated 38% of the US e-commerce market this year, according to the online commerce research firm eMarketer, and already dominates 67% of the online books, music, and video market; 46% of the online computer and electronics market; 45% of the online toy market; and 34% of online furniture sales. And with more than $25 billion in revenue just from Amazon Web Services last year, Amazon is the world’s largest cloud services provider. Its sheer size and influence has caught the attention of regulators and lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who proposed a plan to break up Amazon and other technology companies in March. In its defense, Amazon said it makes up just 4% of all US retail sales. But taken as a whole, Amazon is much more than a retail platform. The company — which originally incorporated on July 5, 1994, under the business name “Cadabra” and started selling books under the new name Amazon on July 16, 1995 — has expanded into a complex web of businesses and subsidiaries that make it easy to walk into and difficult to walk out of. Its reach stretches from review sites like Goodreads to shoe sales on Zappos to devices like Ring to baby clothing sold in its marketplace to educational tools for teachers, like entire math curriculums. Few corners of business are untouched by Amazon. You might be shopping on an Amazon-owned site even if you don’t think you are, or be looking at a website or using an app that uses one of many of Amazon’s web services. We compiled this list of all Amazon’s businesses and subsidiaries in honor of the company’s anniversary. In addition to the countless companies Amazon has acquired and services it has launched, we found Amazon has more than 80 private-label brands across all categories, including a dozen women’s clothing brands and (inexplicably) seven denim brands, showing how the company has expanded quietly, but at an aggressive pace. Quartz reported that Amazon has either been awarded or applied for 800 trademarks. This list is not exhaustive (the company is pretty hush-hush about its businesses), some of the listed businesses here have been discontinued or absorbed into other services on the list, and there were lots of questions about how to categorize certain things. So the list is imperfect, but the point is: there are hundreds of products, brands, and services that Amazon offers that often don’t even use the Amazon name. Take a look at what’s already crossed our radar — this is just the surface, and surely there are many more to come. APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES Zappos

An online shoe and clothing shop owned by Amazon. It was acquired by Amazon in 2009 for $1.2 billion. 206 Collective

An Amazon brand of leather-based men’s and women’s shoes. 28 Palms

An Amazon brand of men’s floral-print button-ups and polo shirts. Body Labs

Amazon acquired the 3D body model startup in 2017. It was recently recruiting volunteers to get their bodies scanned. Cable Stitch

An Amazon brand of women’s knitwear. Haven Outerwear

An Amazon brand of outerwear, including coats and vests. The Plus Project

An Amazon brand of outerwear. Signature Society

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Savoir Faire

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Hayden Rose

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Essentialist

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Wild Meadow

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Daily Ritual

An Amazon brand of women’s loungewear. The Luna Coalition

An Amazon brand of women’s loungewear. Camp Moonlight

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Painted Heart

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Clifton Heritage

An Amazon brand of men’s clothing and accessories. Quality Durables Co.

An Amazon brand of casual men’s clothing. Leather Architect

An Amazon brand of leather wallets. Coastal Blue

An Amazon brand of women’s swimwear. Ocean Blues

An Amazon brand of women’s swimwear. Comfort Denim Outfitters

An Amazon brand of men’s denim. Rugged Mile Denim

An Amazon brand of men’s denim. Denim Bloom

An Amazon brand of women’s denim. HALE Denim

An Amazon brand of women’s denim. Madison Denim

An Amazon brand of women’s denim. Indigo Society

An Amazon brand of women’s denim. Lily Parker

An Amazon brand of women’s denim. Crafted Collar

An Amazon brand of men’s collared shirts. Isle Bay Linens

An Amazon brand of men’s clothing. Wood Paper Company

An Amazon brand of men’s clothing. 7Goals

An Amazon brand of women’s activewear. Goodsport

Amazon’s activewear brand. Peak Velocity

An Amazon men’s activewear brand. Mint Lilac

An Amazon brand of women’s activewear. Core 10

An Amazon brand of women’s activewear. Rebel Canyon

An Amazon activewear and sports apparel brand. Franklin & Freeman

An Amazon men’s dress footwear line. Franklin Tailored

An Amazon men’s business wear line. James & Erin

An Amazon women’s wear line. Lark & Ro

An Amazon brand that offers women’s wear-to-work staples and polished essentials. North Eleven

An Amazon women’s wear line featuring cardigans, sweaters, and ponchos. Society New York

An Amazon women’s business casual wear line featuring dresses and purses. Ella Moon

An Amazon brand of bohemian-inspired women’s wear. Mariella Bella

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Plumberry

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Smitten

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Social Graces

An Amazon brand of women’s formalwear. The Cambridge Collection

An Amazon brand of women’s formalwear. Velvet Rope

An Amazon brand of women’s formalwear. Something for Everyone

An Amazon brand of casual clothing and shoes. Suite Alice

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Mae

An Amazon brand that offers fashion intimates, loungewear, and sleepwear. Paris Sunday

An Amazon women’s brand of dresses and separates. True Angel

An Amazon brand of women’s clothing. Amazon Essentials

An Amazon brand that offers men’s and women’s basics. Buttoned Down

An Amazon menswear brand that offers business and casual options. Goodthreads

An Amazon menswear brand. Arabella

An Amazon womenswear brand including bras, shapewear, and sleepwear. East Dane

A subsidiary of Amazon, the global online retail site offers more than 125 designer men’s brands. Good Brief

An Amazon brand of men’s underwear. Madeline Kelly

An Amazon brand of women’s underwear. The Slumber Project

An Amazon brand of pajamas. Trailside Supply Co.

An Amazon brand of men’s ski and snowboard gear. Ugly Fair Isle

An Amazon brand of Christmas sweaters. Kold Feet

An Amazon brand of socks. Stocking Fox

An Amazon brand of stockings. The Fix

An Amazon brand of shoes and accessories. The Lovely Tote Co.

An Amazon brand of handbags. Moon and Back

An Amazon brand of baby clothing. Scout + Ro

An Amazon brand of clothing for children. Emma Riley

An Amazon brand of girls clothing. A for Awesome

An Amazon brand of children’s clothing. Kid Nation

An Amazon brand of children’s clothing. Spotted Zebra

An Amazon brand of children’s clothing. Shoefitr

Software that recommends shoe sizes for customers. Amazon acquired Shoefitr in 2015. BEAUTY AND HEALTH PRODUCTS Belei

Amazon’s line of private-label skincare products, launched in 2019. Amazon Elements

An Amazon brand that offers everyday essentials, such as vitamins and supplements.

BRICK-AND-MORTAR STORES Amazon Books

A chain of 18 brick-and-mortar bookstores that launched in 2015. Amazon 4-star

A chain of three stores featuring a selection of the top products rated four stars and above for sale on Amazon.com. The first Amazon 4-star store was launched in 2018. Amazon Go

A chain of four no-checkout convenience stores launched in 2016. Presented by Amazon

A chain of four kiosks of top brands on Amazon.com that launched in May 2019.

EDUCATION TenMarks Education

A company that provides personalized online math practice and enrichment programs for K-Algebra/Geometry using technology products. One product, called Amazon Inspire, was a content discovery service that provides teachers access to a library of educator-created digital educational resources. Amazon, which acquired the company in 2013, recently discontinued TenMarks’ tools. Amazon Whispercast

A platform that lets educators buy, manage, and distribute e-books and apps from Amazon’s Kindle and Apps & Games stores, directly to students. Amazon Inspire

A resource group for teachers and educators to share and discover digital resources, worksheets, lesson plans, and assessments.

ELECTRONICS AND DEVICES Amazon Kindle

An e-book reader sold by Amazon. Amazon Fire

A tablet computer developed by Amazon and Quanta Computer. Amazon Echo

A smart speaker that connects to the voice-controlled, intelligent personal assistant service Alexa. The market research firm eMarketer estimates the Echo will account for roughly 63% of all US smart speaker sales in 2019. To compare, the firm estimates Google will account for 31% of the market. Amazon Alexa

Alexa is an intelligent personal assistant service developed by Amazon. Amazon Cloud Cam

An internet-connected security camera that works with Alexa. The device, launched in October 2017, works as a part of Key by Amazon, a service offered to Amazon Prime members as a way to get deliveries inside their home by giving Amazon contractors a one-time code to smart locks. Blink

A home automation company that creates outdoor and indoor security cameras. Amazon acquired the company for $90 million in late 2017. Ring

A smart doorbell company Amazon acquired in 2018 for $1.2 billion. The Ring device is a Wi-Fi–enabled doorbell that can stream live video of a doorstep to a smartphone or tablet. NuPro

An Amazon brand of tech accessories, including screen protectors for Amazon Fire tablets.

ENERGY Amazon Wind Farm Texas

A 100-turbine wind farm in West Texas, opened in late 2017. The farm is the largest of Amazon’s 18 renewable energy projects, including wind and solar farms, in the US. Amazon said it would purchase 90% of the facility’s output.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES Whole Foods Market

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. Whole Foods is a brick-and-mortar supermarket chain featuring organic foods as well as foods without artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, or hydrogenated fats. Amazon Restaurants

Amazon’s food delivery service. The company recently shut it down. Amazon Treasure Trucks

These food trucks are scattered around the country and sell everything from steak to Philips Hue lights. Happy Belly

A private Amazon label of everyday essentials such as coffee and spices. Wickedly Prime

An Amazon brand that offers food and beverages such as popcorn, chips, soup, and tea. It’s like Amazon’s version of Trader Joe’s. Single Cow Burger

Burger patties made exclusively for AmazonFresh. AmazonFresh

Amazon’s grocery delivery service currently available in some US states, London, Tokyo, and Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg, Germany. Prime Pantry

An Amazon service that ships nonperishable grocery items for an additional fee. Wag

An Amazon brand of dog food.

FINANCE Amazon Lending

An invite-only loan program Amazon offers to sellers at various interest rates. The company said it has loaned billions of dollars to sellers since the program launched in 2011. Amazon Pay

Amazon’s online payment-processing service. It was launched in 2007. Tapzo

Amazon acquired Tapzo, the popular Indian payment platform, for $40 million in 2018. Then it shut down the company and moved its users to Amazon Pay.

GAMING Curse

A video game service company known for Curse Voice, which is like Skype for gamers. Players can easily get in touch and speak with each other over the internet as they play a game. Amazon GameOn

An Amazon business launched in 2018 that enables developers to add e-sports competitions to mobile, PC, and console games so that players can win prizes. Double Helix Games

A video game development company acquired by Amazon and renamed Amazon Game Studios in 2014. GameSparks

Amazon in 2017 acquired GameSparks, a “backend as a service” provider allowing game developers to build gaming features and manage them all in the cloud.

HEALTH CARE 1492/the Amazon Grand Challenge/Project X

A secret lab dedicated to health care research started in 2014. The project has reportedly started pitching Hera, which analyzes electronic medical records for incorrect codes or misdiagnoses. Basic Care

Amazon’s over-the-counter medicine line that includes products ranging from its own brand of ibuprofen to hair-regrowth treatment. PillPack

An online pharmacy purchased by $1 billion in 2018. PillPack is an online pharmacy that sends customers prepackaged medication doses.

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS AND FURNITURE AmazonBasics

Amazon’s brand of household supplies, kitchen accessories, and tech accessories. Fabric.com

A wholesale fabric store. Pike Street

An Amazon brand of linens. Mama Bear

Baby and family-focused products from Amazon, including diapers, baby food, and laundry detergent. Presto!

A household-essentials line from Amazon that offers bio-based laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, and more. Solimo

An Amazon brand of assorted household, personal care, beauty, and pet products. Pinzon

An Amazon brand that offers everything from luxurious sheet sets, duvet covers, and comforters, to high-quality bath mats and bath towels. Small Parts

An Amazon brand of spare parts, including magnets and steel wire. Rivet

An Amazon private-label brand of midcentury modern furniture and decor. Stone & Beam

An Amazon brand of furniture made with performance and stain-resistant fabrics to last. Strathwood

An Amazon brand of outdoor furniture.

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT Amazon Media on Demand

An Amazon business that manufactures and ships CDs and DVDs. Amazon Studios

A division of Amazon that develops television shows, distributes and produces films. It uses online submissions and crowdsourced feedback. Amazon Tickets

An Amazon business launched in the UK in 2015 that sold tickets to concerts and live events. It was closed in 2018. Prime Video Direct

A film and video distribution service that allows filmmakers to upload their projects onto the site to be seen on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Music

Amazon’s ad-free access to curated Prime Playlists and personalized Prime Stations available to Prime members. IMDb

A subsidiary of Amazon, the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, is an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, including casts, production crews, characters, biographies, plot summaries, trivia, and reviews. Box Office Mojo

A site owned by IMDb, which is owned by Amazon, that tracks box office revenue and publishes the data on its website. ComiXology Unlimited

An Amazon subscription service described as the "Netflix for comics.” IMDbPro

Members pay a monthly fee to access entertainment industry information, including credits and contact and representation information for TV and film professionals. Withoutabox

A free submission service for film festivals and filmmakers acquired by Amazon through its acquisition of IMDb. Festival judges can use this application to view and rate films on a large-screen TV. Audible

A subsidiary of Amazon that sells and produces audiobooks and shows on the internet. Brilliance Audio

An audiobook publisher bought by Amazon in 2007. Audiobookstand

A website of audiobooks available for purchase. It closed in 2018. AbeBooks

An Amazon-owned company that offers vintage books, rare collectibles, and fine art sold by independent sellers. Kindle Owners’ Lending Library

Kindle owners who are Amazon Prime subscribers can choose from more than 800,000 books to borrow for free with no due dates. ACX

A marketplace for professional narrators, authors, agents, and producers to connect and create audiobooks. Amazon Rapids

Amazon’s collection of children’s books in the format of text messages between characters. Avalon Books

The book publisher, which Amazon acquired in 2012, specialized in hardcover mystery, “wholesome” romance, and Westerns. Avalon books are now published under imprints of Amazon Publishing. Amazon Publishing

Founded in 2009, Amazon Publishing publishes and owns a number of imprints, including Montlake Romance, Thomas & Mercer, 47North, and Amazon Crossing. BookSurge

An on demand self-publishing service Amazon acquired in 2005. CreateSpace

BookSurge and CustomFix, another Amazon acquisition, merged to become CreateSpace in 2005. CreateSpace provided tools and services to independent authors to self-publish books through the site. It later merged with Amazon’s KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing). Book Depository

The UK’s largest online bookseller has millions of titles available for shipping within 48 hours. Goodreads

This subsidiary of Amazon, acquired in 2013, allows readers to connect with one another online through book recommendations and reviews. The site has 65 million members and 2 billion books added to member profiles. Another book-cataloging social network, called Shelfari, that Amazon bought in 2008 was merged under Goodreads. Kindle Direct Publishing

Amazon’s self-publishing service that allows people to publish Kindle e-books. Westland Books

A publishing company based in India that Amazon acquired in 2016. Twitch.tv

A livestreaming video platform for gamers to connect and stream videos. It has 15 million visitors daily and over 2 million unique creators who broadcast each month. It was acquired in 2014 for $970 million. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s internet video on demand and streaming service. LOVEFiLM International

Amazon acquired LOVEFiLM in 2011 for $312 million during the age of DVDs-by-mail. Six years later, Amazon closed the company.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Home Services

Through Home Services, Amazon offers 1,200 unique professional services from housecleaning to lawn work. Mechanical Turk

A marketplace that gives businesses access to an on demand workforce and gives workers a selection of thousands of paid tasks to complete whenever it's convenient.

SHIPPING AND LOGISTICS Amazon Maritime

Holds a Federal Maritime Commission license to operate as a non-vessel-operating common carrier (NVOCC), which enables the company to manage its own shipments from China into the United States. Amazon Global Store

Ships millions of products to over 100 countries. Amazon Robotics

Amazon acquired Kiva Systems — a mobile robotic fulfillment system formerly used by retailers like the Gap, Walgreens, Staples, Office Depot, Crate & Barrel, and Saks Fifth Avenue — in 2012 for $775 million. Now known as Amazon Robotics, it’s exclusively used at Amazon warehouses. It’s basically a bunch of Rumba-like robots flying around picking up boxes and bringing them to workers who place your items into a box to be shipped. Amazon Air

A freight delivery service dedicated to Amazon’s delivery logistics network with its own $1.5 billion hub in Northern Kentucky. Prime Air: Drones

A system of delivery drones launched in 2013 but still in an experimental phase. In June 2019, Amazon revealed a new version of the drone with covered rotors for safety.

SHOPPING SITES AND SERVICES Amazon Art

Amazon’s store where artists can sell their art or prints in the marketplace. Amazon Handmade

Amazon’s version of Etsy where artisans can sell their handcrafted goods in the marketplace. Amazon Business

It’s like Amazon, but for business customers. Amazon Advertising

Third-party merchants on Amazon’s platform must pay for advertising to promote their listings. The online commerce market-research firm eMarketer projects that Amazon’s US ad business will grow by more than 50% this year, and its market share will increase to 8.8% from roughly 4%. Amazon Renewed

A storefront on Amazon for refurbished products with a warranty. Amazon Spark

A mobile feature available to Prime members that allows you to discover and shop for products. Basically Pinterest, but on Amazon. Amazon Second Chance

A storefront on Amazon’s marketplace for secondhand goods. Amazon Vine

An invite-only program for trusted reviewers who are given free products to review. Woot!

A daily deals site and subsidiary of Amazon. Souq.com

Considered the Amazon of the Arab world, Souq was an English- and Arabic-language e-commerce platform. Amazon bought the company in 2017 for $580 million. In 2017, Souq bought Wing.ae, which develops next-day delivery networks for e-commerce sites. It later became Amazon.ae. Amazon Warehouse

This program offers shoppers or businesses a chance to buy used or slightly damaged merchandise from Amazon at a discount. Shopbop

A global online retail site and store on Amazon aimed at style inspiration and discovery. Shopbop offers handpicked women’s clothes and accessories from over 1,000 established and emerging designers. Quidsi

Amazon acquired this parent company of Diapers.com, Soap.com, and BeautyBar.com in 2010. It shut down the company seven years afterward because it was unprofitable. SmallParts.com

Amazon acquired SmallParts.com in 2005 and made it a new arm of the company, called AmazonSupply, which became American Business in 2015. Junglee

A shopping service launched by Amazon in India in 2012 where customers can find millions of products, read product and seller reviews, and check prices across a wide variety of product categories. DPReview

A site owned by Amazon aimed at providing content and reviews about digital photography gear across the world.