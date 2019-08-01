The Future Of The Mall Might Be On Your College Campus

Chain retailers have their eyes on a new type of mall — your university. While higher education may once have been associated with the ivory tower — a secluded place of rigorous study — now companies like Target, Trader Joe’s, Urban Outfitters, and Publix are opening stores on or near college campuses, chasing students who are setting up shopping habits that could last a lifetime.

“It gives the colleges a competitive edge when they have a vibrant retail strip or area around their campus,” Kathy Sawin, executive vice president of brokerage services at retail brokerage firm Metro Commercial, told BuzzFeed News.

The University of Pennsylvania was one of the first institutions of higher education to bring retailers onto its campus at what is now known as Sansom Place, said Swain, who worked on the project in the early 2000s. The university livened up what had been an unused parking lot with retail storefronts and restaurants, UPenn’s executive director of real estate, Ed Datz, told BuzzFeed News. Today, retailers on the campus include Urban Outfitters and Lululemon, which both pay rent to the university, with profits going back into the university’s real estate portfolio.

Before Sansom Place was built, chain retailers were reluctant to locate stores around universities because they determined potential sales by the average household income in the area, said Datz. To lure retailers, the university offered favorable leasing terms for new tenants. Business quickly took off. Now the university owns 350,000 square feet of retail space and manages 125,000 more. Its occupancy rate is somewhere between 90% and 100%.

“We’re the size of a small mall,” he said. “We were able to demonstrate there was a market for retail.”

But not all college towns are embracing the mall trend. Starbucks closed a store on Telegraph Avenue near the University of California, Berkeley, in January after local opposition. In June, a community board that oversees the East Village area in Manhattan, which is home to New York University, passed a resolution limiting the size of retail stores in the area and restricting new chain stores to East 14th Street and East Houston Street.

Nevertheless, the trend is growing. Target has doubled down on developing on and around campuses since it opened its first small-format store near the University of Minnesota in 2014. It has opened 98 small-format stores so far, with 26 of them located near college or university campuses, a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. In the last two weeks, it opened three small-format stores in East Lansing, Michigan, near the University of Michigan; in Lexington, Kentucky, near the University of Kentucky; and in Seattle near the University of Washington.

The stores are stocked with dorm essentials, school supplies, quick meals, and game day snacks, Tim Eklund, vice president of Target’s small-format stores, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re offering an experience tailored to the neighborhood, while also building connections with guests who may be shopping Target on their own for the first time,” he added.

At around 12,000 to 13,000 square feet, the stores are smaller than the company’s usual ones, but their sales productivity is higher — customers are shopping more frequently with smaller basket sizes than at Target’s regular stores. In part because of that metric, the company told BuzzFeed News it plans to open about 30 small-format stores each year over the next few years.

“We want [students’] campus life experiences to be convenient and enjoyable,” the University of Minnesota’s vice president of university services, Mike Berthelsen, told BuzzFeed News.

Devan Blanchard, who graduated with a master’s degree in social work in 2018 from the University of Minnesota, told BuzzFeed News that she went to the Target in Dinkytown, a commercial district adjacent to the campus, every other week because of the convenient location. She’d usually buy small grocery items like bananas, coffee, chicken, rice, and sandwich ingredients for days when she didn’t feel like cooking.

“It was nice to have in the area,” she said. “There weren’t many produce options, but overall it has good options for what you need.”

It’s not just the retailers that benefit from these deals. As cities have moved toward multiuse zoning, some institutions of higher education have also embraced the model in their own real estate development. In Los Angeles, the University of Southern California renovated an area previously called the Village into a mixed-use development, with retail space at the bottom of student housing. The USC Village opened in 2017 after three years of construction at a cost of $700 million.

“You’ve got tremendous market power,” Laurie Stone, USC’s associate senior vice president of real estate and asset management, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re in Los Angeles, in an urban setting. You’ve got a campus population of 45,000, plus faculty staff, and a neighboring community. You have a built-in consumer market here.”