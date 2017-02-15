This Is The US Government's Best Twitter Account, And You Probably Don't Follow It

While the rest of Twitter is freaking out and yelling at each other, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is killing it, every single day.

Not all heroes wear capes, but it is statistically likely that most heroes have at some point imagined a glowing child floating inside a force field — which the CPSC did, when thinking about the dangers posed by electrical cords.

The CPSC joined Twitter in January 2009 and has more 36,000 followers. That number should be at least 10 times higher, given the quality of its meme work, but the regulator, like all great tweeters, pushes on regardless.



Scott Wolfson, the director of communications for the CPSC, told BuzzFeed News that Twitter has helped the agency "reach millions of people who may not get our emails or may not visit our website frequently to access safety information."

"We are not one of the more well-known federal agencies," said Wolfson, citing NASA, which is more prominent.

"We try to do the best we can with the life saving information we put out there."