This Woman Tried To Bring A Pound Of Meth Wrapped Inside A Burrito

Someone's burrito order contained an ~off menu~ ingredient that recently set off U.S. border agents — methamphetamine.

The woman was crossing the Morley Pedestrian Gate on foot on Friday when officers "noticed her nervousness during the primary interview," Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman for Homeland Security Investigations at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told BuzzFeed News.

The officers then referred her for further inspection, authorities said.