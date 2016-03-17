This Man Sang A Song Inspired By Adele During His Court Sentencing

"Hello there, your honor, I wanna say I'm sorry for the things I’ve done."

This man's lyrical plea for forgiveness brought some soul into an otherwise routine court sentencing hearing last Thursday.

Brian Earl Taylor, 21, belted out his remorse to Washtenaw County Court Judge Darlene O'Brien before her sentencing decision.

Taylor was arrested on Nov. 9 after police found him holding a gun to another man's abdomen in an apartment complex stairway, according to an Ypsilanti police statement to BuzzFeed News.

The police suspected Taylor, and two other people, of forcing a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man into a car at gunpoint then drove to the victim's apartment to finish the robbery.

Taylor was charged and convicted with unlawful imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon, for which the minimum sentencing range is 50 to 100 months, Judge O'Brien said during the hearing, according to M Live.