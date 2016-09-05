San Francisco 49ers Release Player After He Was Allegedly Arrested For Punching A 70-Year-Old Man

The team announced in a tweet on Monday that it has released Bruce Miller.

The San Francisco 49ers said in a tweet on Monday that it has released Bruce Miller, the team's former fullback who was reportedly arrested after he allegedly punched an elderly man during a dispute at a hotel Monday morning.



The team declined to provide further comment to BuzzFeed News.

Miller allegedly tried to enter a hotel room and attacked a man, according to CBS Sacramento. San Francisco police said the man’s father attempted to help his son, which led to the incident with Miller.

The Fisherman's Wharf Marriott Hotel confirmed an "overnight altercation" to BuzzFeed News, but declined to comment.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.