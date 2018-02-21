People Are Ditching Macy's For Amazon Prime To Shop For Clothes

Shoppers who are spending less at Macy's are instead spending more on Amazon Prime, according to research released Wednesday.

Amazon Prime is luring shoppers away from Macy's, which has struggled with waning sales and store closures, according to a consumer research report released Wednesday.

Clothes shoppers with Amazon Prime memberships are jumping ship from Macy's to Amazon in larger numbers than people without Prime, according to Coresight Research. About a quarter of the survey's overall respondents said they shop less at Macy's than they did in the past. Out of that group, 53% of Prime members switched to Amazon, while 22% who aren't Prime members made the jump.

"Prime appears to encourage shoppers to turn to Amazon for categories that Amazon has not traditionally been associated with, and this includes clothing and footwear," Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research, a global retail think tank, told BuzzFeed News. "Amazon is already the second-most-shopped apparel retailer in the US," and it has plenty of room to grow, she said.